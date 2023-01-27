Watch: UberEats driver interrupts basketball game to deliver McDonald’s

In a bizarre incident, an UberEats delivery guy walked onto the court to deliver a McDonald’s order and interrupted a college basketball match.

During Loyola Chicago and Duquesne’s clash at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, the Uber Eats driver simply stepped onto the floor while carrying a bag of food and beverages from McDonald’s.

Watch video:

It appears an UberEats delivery interrupted a college basketball game tonight. This is an all-timer. pic.twitter.com/bXctlmVWrn — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) January 26, 2023

The incident left both the audience and the commentators perplexed as they watched as the game was suspended due to a meal delivery.

One commentator was heard saying: “Somebody came on the floor, on the far side, looking for an Uber eats delivery or something.

“There he is carrying some McDonald’s.

“I’m actually not kidding, I think that’s what’s happening.”

A second commentator added: “This guy’s in the corner, was he gonna deliver the McDonald’s to somebody on the court? Can we rule that out?”

Both commentators shouted: “There he is!” as the replay of the incident was shown.

However, the assistant director of Loyola Ramblers, Austin Hansen believes the whole incident was staged for a video.

He wrote on Twitter: “This kid was clearly doing a prank for Youtube/TikTok.

“You can see that he is wearing a microphone, and tons of students were filming him with their phones.

“They didn’t kick him out. He just casually walked back into the stands with his McDonalds in hand.”

Reporter Zachary Weiss of Pittsburgh Sports News later reported that the person was not an Uber Eats driver, claiming that the individual “threw on a jacket, used a hidden camera, and had a friend record from higher above.”

He added: “The individual on the court was ejected from the premises.”

UberEats’ official Twitter also chimed in and replied: “Nothing but net.”