Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo loses cool, argues with arena worker, flings away ladder

Giannis Antetokounmpo argued with an arena worker and flung a ladder away from a basket, sending it toppling over as he tried to shoot practice free throws after the match. Antetokounmpo’s team Milwaukee Bucks’ lost to the Philadelphia 76ers by 110-102 on Friday night.

After going 4 for 15 from the line, Antetokounmpo returned to the Wells Fargo Center floor several minutes after the game ended to shoot free throws with a small number of fans still in the building.

Giannis throwing down the ladder and disrespecting the employees of ⁦@WellsFargoCtr⁩ after losing to the ⁦@sixers⁩. pic.twitter.com/DBrRu1nq7K — Dennis Moore (@dem389) November 19, 2022

Anteokounmpo threw the added in frustration. Philadelphia 76ers’ Montrezl Harrell did not appreciate Antetokounmpo’s act of frustration, yelling at him after the ladder hit the floor.

Antetokounmpo ended the night with 25 points on 10-for-22 shooting from the field alongside 14 rebounds.