Vanessa Bryant shares Kobe’s ‘I Can’t Breathe’ photo

Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa (Source: USA Today Sports File) Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa (Source: USA Today Sports File)

Amid nationwide unrest over the death of George Floyd, Vanessa Bryant shared a photo of her late husband Kobe wearing an “I Can’t Breathe” T-shirt.

Her Instagram post included a reminder that life is short and unpredictable.

“My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again,” she wrote. “Life is so fragile. Life is so unpredictable. Life is too short. Let’s share and embrace the beautiful qualities and similarities we all share as people. Drive out hate. Teach respect and love for all at home and school. Spread LOVE. Fight for change — register to VOTE. Do not use innocent lives lost an excuse to loot. BE AN EXAMPLE OF THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE. #BLACKLIVESMATTER.”

Floyd died in police custody, handcuffed and pinned to the ground, in Minneapolis on Monday. It has sparked a wave of protests across the country.

The photo of Kobe Bryant was taken before a Los Angeles Lakers game in December 2014. The T-shirt referenced the final words of Eric Garner, who died in police custody in New York City in July 2014.

ALSO READ | Lewis Hamilton criticises Formula One for staying silent on George Floyd death

Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in California on Jan. 26.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.