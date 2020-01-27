Watch: Raptors, Spurs suspend play for 24 seconds in memory of Kobe Bryant

Fans cheer in honor of Kobe Bryant as the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors let the play clock expire on each their respective first possessions at the AT&T Center. (Source: USA TODAY Sports) Fans cheer in honor of Kobe Bryant as the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors let the play clock expire on each their respective first possessions at the AT&T Center. (Source: USA TODAY Sports)

As news emerged of the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash near Calabasas in California, the players of San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors came up with a unique gesture in his honour. The players of both teams allowed the 24-second shot clock to run out in memory of Bryant, whose LA Lakers jersey number was 24.

Remarkable moment to start the Raptors-Spurs game. pic.twitter.com/thmt9ZU1Ra — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 26, 2020

A moment of silence was also held before Sunday’s game between the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets. The public address announcer ended the tribute saying “Rest In Peace, Mamba.”

The move left an overwhelming effect on the crowd present at the AT&T Center in Texas as they started chanting Bryant’s name.

‘REST IN PEACE MAMBA’: The Denver Nuggets held a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant ahead of their game against the Houston Rockets after news broke about the NBA legend’s death shortly before tip-off. Full coverage tonight. https://t.co/gQ3VZlvt1O pic.twitter.com/N67YSZaKE6 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) January 26, 2020

The helicopter crash also claimed the lives of Bryant’s daughter and seven others.

Several dignitaries from various areas expressed grief over Bryant’s death on social media, with PSG footballer Neymar dedicating his goal against Lille to the basketball icon.

