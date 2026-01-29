Tearful LeBron James keeps retirement talk simmering in possible Cleveland farewell

LeBron James had an emotional return to Cleveland with the LA Lakers where the basketball legend teared up during a video tribute by his old team, the Cavaliers. LeBron was also chuffed to have his mother watch from the stands as his son Bronny and he took the court for the Lakers.
“It was a pretty cool moment for him and for our family. And my mom is here watching her son and her grandson,” LeBron said. “It’s so cool and surreal that my mom gets to watch her son and her grandson play in the NBA.”
At the end of the game, which the Lakers lost 129-99, the 41-year-old LeBron ended up admitting to journalists that he doesn’t know if Wednesday night will end up being his last trip to Cleveland as a player. LeBron spent 11 seasons over two stints with the Cavs. He left as a free agent in 2018 to join the Lakers.
The Akron native was seen dabbing away at tears during a video tribute played during a timeout in the first quarter.
“It definitely got to me a little bit, for sure. I think it comes from being present. It wasn’t the highlights. It was just being present. I’m trying to live in the moment because I don’t know if it’s my last time here,” LeBron said. “Every road arena I’ve been in, I’m just trying to take every moment in because it very well could be the last time. And obviously, it means a little bit more to me personally because I grew up 35 minutes south of here.”
While the fans roared him on during the tribute, in the actual game, the Cavaliers gave him no quarters. LeBron had only 11 points, the first time in his 13 trips to Cleveland as an opposing player he has been held under 20 points. He was 3 of 10 from the field and 0 for 3 on 3-pointers in 27 minutes. It was James’ worst loss in Cleveland as a visiting player.
“I didn’t expect that, but obviously a lot of memories here, a lot of history. I remember that moment like it was yesterday. It was a pretty cool moment,” LeBron said.
It was the first time the Cavaliers have honored LeBron by playing highlights from that game. Usually they have showed clips of Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals — when Cleveland won its first championship — or when the Akron native was the first overall pick in the 2003 draft.
“It’s an emotional game in general. During the tribute video you could see being back here is important to him. There’s a human element to all this,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said.
Now into a record-breaking 23rd season, James has reiterated he doesn’t know what the future holds, but he hopes for at least one more trip to Cleveland.
“I have not even thought about a farewell tour. I think that will come after (the season),” he said. “Eight years ago, when I left to go to LA, if you asked me if I’d still be playing in ’26, I’d have said no.
“I’m still playing this game at a high level and I still love the process. It’s about how much juice I can squeeze out of this orange. I’m in a battle with Father Time and I’m kind of taking it personal.”
(With inputs from AP)