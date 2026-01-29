Tearful LeBron James keeps retirement talk simmering in possible Cleveland farewell

Now into a record-breaking 23rd season, James has reiterated he doesn't know what the future holds, but he hopes for at least one more trip to Cleveland.

By: Sports Desk
4 min readJan 29, 2026 08:06 PM IST
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James goes to the basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland. (AP Photo)Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James goes to the basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

LeBron James had an emotional return to Cleveland with the LA Lakers where the basketball legend teared up during a video tribute by his old team, the Cavaliers. LeBron was also chuffed to have his mother watch from the stands as his son Bronny and he took the court for the Lakers.

“It was a pretty cool moment for him and for our family. And my mom is here watching her son and her grandson,” LeBron said. “It’s so cool and surreal that my mom gets to watch her son and her grandson play in the NBA.”

At the end of the game, which the Lakers lost 129-99, the 41-year-old LeBron ended up admitting to journalists that he doesn’t know if Wednesday night will end up being his last trip to Cleveland as a player. LeBron spent 11 seasons over two stints with the Cavs. He left as a free agent in 2018 to join the Lakers.

The Akron native was seen dabbing away at tears during a video tribute played during a timeout in the first quarter.

“It definitely got to me a little bit, for sure. I think it comes from being present. It wasn’t the highlights. It was just being present. I’m trying to live in the moment because I don’t know if it’s my last time here,” LeBron said. “Every road arena I’ve been in, I’m just trying to take every moment in because it very well could be the last time. And obviously, it means a little bit more to me personally because I grew up 35 minutes south of here.”

While the fans roared him on during the tribute, in the actual game, the Cavaliers gave him no quarters. LeBron had only 11 points, the first time in his 13 trips to Cleveland as an opposing player he has been held under 20 points. He was 3 of 10 from the field and 0 for 3 on 3-pointers in 27 minutes. It was James’ worst loss in Cleveland as a visiting player.

“I didn’t expect that, but obviously a lot of memories here, a lot of history. I remember that moment like it was yesterday. It was a pretty cool moment,” LeBron said.

Story continues below this ad

It was the first time the Cavaliers have honored LeBron by playing highlights from that game. Usually they have showed clips of Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals — when Cleveland won its first championship — or when the Akron native was the first overall pick in the 2003 draft.

“It’s an emotional game in general. During the tribute video you could see being back here is important to him. There’s a human element to all this,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said.

Now into a record-breaking 23rd season, James has reiterated he doesn’t know what the future holds, but he hopes for at least one more trip to Cleveland.

“I have not even thought about a farewell tour. I think that will come after (the season),” he said. “Eight years ago, when I left to go to LA, if you asked me if I’d still be playing in ’26, I’d have said no.

Story continues below this ad

“I’m still playing this game at a high level and I still love the process. It’s about how much juice I can squeeze out of this orange. I’m in a battle with Father Time and I’m kind of taking it personal.”

(With inputs from AP)

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium.
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
Spinning out of trouble: Kuldeep Yadav rescues India from New Zealand onslaught
Kuldeep Yadav in action during 4th India vs New Zealand T20I in Visakhapatnam. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
Advertisement
Best of Express
World Bank’s Ajay Banga lists 5 sectors that can drive job creation in India
As part of his visit to Odisha, Banga visited the Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC), a Bhubaneswar-based unit of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Ministry
As Tharoor meets Rahul and Kharge for 2 hours, what happened behind closed doors?
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
'Salman Khan was fuming': Producer revisits night Vivek Oberoi accused star of 41 threat calls
Salman Khan ended Vivek Oberoi's career after the younger star accused his of threats
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium.
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
It was during his tenure as Guardian minister, Ajit Pawar got the NCP to power in the Pune civic body.
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
crash
'After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?'
insulin
Athena: Inside Nasa’s fastest-ever supercomputer powering Artemis II
Its processing power will allow engineers to model spacecraft performance, analyse risks, and hone mission details well before astronauts set foot on a spacecraft bound for the Moon. (Image: Nasa)
Advertisement
Jan 29: Latest News