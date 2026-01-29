Tearful LeBron James keeps retirement talk simmering in possible Cleveland farewell

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James goes to the basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland. (AP Photo)

LeBron James had an emotional return to Cleveland with the LA Lakers where the basketball legend teared up during a video tribute by his old team, the Cavaliers. LeBron was also chuffed to have his mother watch from the stands as his son Bronny and he took the court for the Lakers.

“It was a pretty cool moment for him and for our family. And my mom is here watching her son and her grandson,” LeBron said. “It’s so cool and surreal that my mom gets to watch her son and her grandson play in the NBA.”

At the end of the game, which the Lakers lost 129-99, the 41-year-old LeBron ended up admitting to journalists that he doesn’t know if Wednesday night will end up being his last trip to Cleveland as a player. LeBron spent 11 seasons over two stints with the Cavs. He left as a free agent in 2018 to join the Lakers.