scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

Rs 75 lakh for a ticket: As LeBron James nears NBA all-time scoring record, ticket prices skyrocket

LeBron James is just 63 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of 38,387 points

LeBron James, NBA, LeBron James, e Lakers-Thunder game, LeBron James game ticket price, record ticket price NBAThis, despite the fact that it’s not a certainty that James will break the record in the Lakers-Thunder game. (FILE)
Listen to this article
Rs 75 lakh for a ticket: As LeBron James nears NBA all-time scoring record, ticket prices skyrocket
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

As LeBron James inches closer to scaling the summit of the NBA’s all-time points scoring record, tickets prices at venues where he is likely to get there are going through the roof as well. Tickets for the Los Angeles Lakers versus Oklahoma City Thunder game on February 7 at the Crypto.com Arena are selling for an eye-watering sum of $92,000 (approximately Rs 75 lakh), according to Bleacher Report.

This, despite the fact that it’s not a certainty that James will break the record in the Lakers-Thunder game. The Lakers will take on New Orleans Pelicans on February 4, the Milwaukee Bucks on February 9 and the Golden State Warriors on February 11 — each of these three games could also see James break the record.

The average price for a ticket in the Lakers-Thunder game has also gone up to $1,152 (approximately Rs 94,000) which is a whopping 390 percent increase in prices since the tickets initially went on sale, according to CBS Sports.

The average price for the Lakers-Bucks game is even more steep: $1,302 (just over Rs one lakh) which is a 175 percent jump from the start of the season.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Despite having a sore left ankle before the game started, James scored 26 points against the Indiana Pacers — which was his 34th consecutive game with at least 20 points — late on Thursday to stand just 63 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387 points. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since before the 38-year-old James was born. Barring his first season as a rookie for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003-04, the 19-time All-Star has racked up a season average of at least 25 points per game in every other season of his career.

 

 

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 13:54 IST
Next Story

GATE 2023 tomorrow: Follow these important exam day instructions

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 03: Latest News
close