Rs 75 lakh for a ticket: As LeBron James nears NBA all-time scoring record, ticket prices skyrocket

As LeBron James inches closer to scaling the summit of the NBA’s all-time points scoring record, tickets prices at venues where he is likely to get there are going through the roof as well. Tickets for the Los Angeles Lakers versus Oklahoma City Thunder game on February 7 at the Crypto.com Arena are selling for an eye-watering sum of $92,000 (approximately Rs 75 lakh), according to Bleacher Report.

This, despite the fact that it’s not a certainty that James will break the record in the Lakers-Thunder game. The Lakers will take on New Orleans Pelicans on February 4, the Milwaukee Bucks on February 9 and the Golden State Warriors on February 11 — each of these three games could also see James break the record.

The average price for a ticket in the Lakers-Thunder game has also gone up to $1,152 (approximately Rs 94,000) which is a whopping 390 percent increase in prices since the tickets initially went on sale, according to CBS Sports.

The average price for the Lakers-Bucks game is even more steep: $1,302 (just over Rs one lakh) which is a 175 percent jump from the start of the season.

Despite having a sore left ankle before the game started, James scored 26 points against the Indiana Pacers — which was his 34th consecutive game with at least 20 points — late on Thursday to stand just 63 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387 points. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since before the 38-year-old James was born. Barring his first season as a rookie for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003-04, the 19-time All-Star has racked up a season average of at least 25 points per game in every other season of his career.