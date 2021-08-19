Raising the bar: Princepal Singh first Indian to be part of NBA championship roster

Just 20 years and 6-foot-9 from Firozpur, Princepal Singh Bajwa is turning heads at the right place and right time. The cager became the first Indian to lay hands on precious NBA title when his team Sacramento Kings defeated Boston Celtics 100-67 to bag the Summer League in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The last time, the Kings tasted success was in 2014. The Punjabi lad played the final exactly for 4:08 minutes in the game of 48-minute duration and made history by making first Indian in NBA history to be part of a championship roster at any level of the NBA. Satnam Singh Bhamra also from Punjab was the first Indian to play in the NBA for Dallas Mavericks in 2015.

The volleyballer turned basketballer, Prince, the NBA Academy India alumni, finished with two points – scoring the Kings final bucket which took them to 100, while also winning a rebound too.

Last week, on August 12, he made debut at the Summer League, where he checked-in for the final 1:22 minutes of a Kings’ win over the Washington Wizards.

The 2017 NBA Academy Global alumni and the first member of NBA Academy India, Prince has another first too when he signed a pro contract for NBA G- League Ignite.

In India, he helped Punjab win the Khelo India Youth Games last year. In 2017, he won a gold medal for India in the South Asian Basketball Association U-16 comprising Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Makldives and Bhutan.

Early this year, he also represented the senior India team for the Asia Cup.