Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Now turn into an NBA player in minutes thanks to new tech

At the All-Star Tech Summit in Salt Lake City, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver did a live demo of the new feature that will be soon available to the app users.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference. (File)
Now turn into an NBA player in minutes thanks to new tech
Every basketball fan at some point would have imagined themselves on the court dribbling past opponents and landing those slam dunks. NBA’s latest tech additions will give wings to those aspirations by letting NBA app users insert themselves as a player into live games.

At the All-Star Tech Summit in Salt Lake City, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver did a live demo of the new feature that will be soon available to the app users. While explaining the process, Silver first scanned host Ahmad Rashad using his phone and later replaced his avatar with a player in a live Utah Jazz game.

“In addition to the avatar option, the future telecast will offer fans more customized experiences, including a wider selection of alternate languages, high-profile influencer and celebrity commentary, the ability to transport the game to virtual locations, new animated graphics, integrated betting and enhanced camera angles,” NBA said in its official release.

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 12:05 IST
After disqualification from UP Assembly, Abdullah Azam Khan's name struck off electoral rolls of Rampur

