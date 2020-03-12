NBA suspends season until further notice, over coronavirus

Team owners had been discussing on Wednesday how best the league should respond to the coronavirus outbreak. (FILE) Team owners had been discussing on Wednesday how best the league should respond to the coronavirus outbreak. (FILE)

The NBA has suspended its season “until further notice” after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

Now there will be no games at all, at least for the time being. A person with knowledge of the situation said the Jazz player who tested positive was center Rudy Gobert.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the league nor the team confirmed the presumptive positive test. Team owners had been discussing on Wednesday how best the league should respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Golden State Warriors confirmed they would host the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday in San Francisco behind closed doors after San Francisco city officials announced a two-week ban on all gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

NBA owners on Wednesday were discussing whether to delay the season or instead play in closed arenas league-wide. The decision was made after the confusing scenes in Oklahoma City, where Jazz and Thunder players took the court to warm up, but shortly before the scheduled tip-off were sent to their locker rooms before police began to clear the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

