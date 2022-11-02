‘That’s what happens in the league. S*** happens’: Kevin Durant ‘shocked’ to learn about coach Steve Nash’s exit

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant said he was “shocked” when he learned that Steve Nash was out as head coach, a decision that was announced on Tuesday.

Nash’s exit was mutual, according to the Nets.

“You’re always shocked when a move like this happens,” Durant said after a 108-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night.

“But it’s normal in the NBA. It’s about getting ready for the game tonight. It’s a quick turn always in the league, especially during the season. You’ve got practice, games coming up, so you can’t think too much about it. It was on my mind for a little bit today,” he said, as reported by abc news.

Nets general manager Sean Marks said before the game that no players were consulted before the decision, which is notable, given that Durant reportedly asked for Nash and Marks to be fired over the summer.

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash argues a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash argues a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Durant had reportedly developed a solid relationship with Nash during their time with the Golden State Warriors, when Nash served as a player development consultant. He was asked why he felt it didn’t work out for Nash in Brooklyn.

“A lot of stuff,” Durant said. “We didn’t have a healthy team. We just didn’t play well. And that’s what happens in the league. S— happens. That doesn’t take away from Steve’s basketball IQ, how he teaches the game. I don’t think that takes away from anything. It just didn’t work out.”

Hours after parting with coach Nash, The Nets lost for the sixth time in eight games this season. Zach LaVine scored 20 of his season-high 29 points in the fourth quarter as the Bulls rallied down the stretch for a victory.

Durant led all scorers with 32 points to go along with nine rebounds and six assists. Royce O’Neale added 20 points. Kyrie Irving was held to four points on 2-of-12 shooting and did not score until early in the fourth