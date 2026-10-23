NBA great LeBron James comes under fire from Donald Trump for not standing still during US national anthem

NBA great LeBron James came under fire from US President Donald Trump as he appeared to continue his warmups while the national anthem was performed before Philadelphia 76ers’ season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It isn’t the first time that the pair have had a swing at each other, with James later responding by saying that it may have been a “slow news day at the office” for Trump.
“I said right from the beginning that he’s no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE,” Trump said of James in a post on his Truth Social platform. “LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!”
James appeared to practice a golf swing and jump shot as “The Star-Spangled Banner” was performed Tuesday at New York’s Madison Square Garden. James, starting his first season with Philadelphia, was lined up alongside teammates who mostly stood still during the anthem.
“It must be a slow news day at the office,” James later said. “Slow news day at the office.”
Trump and James have been critical of each other for years, occasionally trading public swipes.
The 41-year-old James, in his record 24th NBA season, had 17 points and 10 rebounds in the biggest comeback win of his career, 114-106 over the Cavaliers in Philadelphia’s home opener on Thursday night. The Sixers rallied from a 29-point deficit.
James put his arms behind his back and bowed his head while Boyz II Men sang the anthem ahead of the game. He was introduced to a roaring ovation from the crowd of roughly 20,000.
James joined the 76ers ahead of his record-breaking 24th NBA season in July this year, ending an eight year association with the Los Angeles Lakers.
A number of teams had been pursuing James, with Cleveland, Miami, the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves all believed to have been interested. The 41-year-old James, who last March surpassed Robert Parish’s record for most career regular-season games played, has continued to perform at an elite level despite his age.