NBA great LeBron James comes under fire from Donald Trump for not standing still during US national anthem

NBA great LeBron James came under fire from US President Donald Trump as he appeared to continue his warmups while the national anthem was performed before Philadelphia 76ers’ season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It isn’t the first time that the pair have had a swing at each other, with James later responding by saying that it may have been a “slow news day at the office” for Trump.

“I said right from the beginning that he’s no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE,” Trump said of James in a post on his Truth Social platform. “LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!”