Tuesday, June 14, 2022
NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors beat Boston Celtics 104-94, go 3-2 up

By: Reuters | San Francisco |
June 14, 2022 10:14:43 am
Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after a three-point basket during the second half in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. (USA TODAY Sports)

The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 104-94 on Monday to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven NBA Finals series.

Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson did most of the damage for the Warriors, combining for 47 points, while the visitors committed 18 turnovers and had 10 missed free throws in the contest.

After poor shooting saw them trail by 12 points at halftime, the Celtics opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run and took their first lead of the night at 58-55 on a three-pointer from Al Horford.

But Jordan Poole’s bank shot from half court at the third quarter buzzer sent the momentum firmly in Golden State’s direction, and the home team put the game out of reach with an emphatic Wiggins dunk in the fourth.

The Warriors are now one win away from their fourth title in eight years.

Game Six is on Thursday in Boston.

