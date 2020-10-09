NBA Finals Game 5, LA Lakers vs Miami Heat Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

NBA Finals Game 5 Live Streaming: LA Lakers will take on Miami Heat (Source: Twitter/Lakers)

NBA Finals Game 5, LA Lakers vs Miami Heat Live Score Streaming: The Los Angeles Lakers are just one win away from completing the franchise’s return to the pinnacle of basketball. A win against Miami Heat in the NBA 2019-20 Finals, Game 5 will also help them seal a record-equalling 17th NBA crown.

The team, which also feature one of the most iconic player LeBron James, have already secured a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, and it now leaves Miami hoping to stage a miracle to keep their championship hopes alive.

Only one team – the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 – has ever come back from a 3-1 NBA Finals deficit to win the title. The odds, and momentum, are stacked firmly against Miami.

Where and when is NBA 2019-20 Finals, Game 5 between LA Lakers and Miami Heat?

The NBA 2019-20 Finals, Game 5 between LA Lakers and Miami Heat will take place in the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World om Orlando, Florida. The event will take place on October 10.

What time will the NBA 2019-20 Finals, Game 5 between LA Lakers and Miami Heat begin?

The NBA 2019-20 Finals, Game 5 between LA Lakers and Miami Heat will start at 6:30 AM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast NBA 2019-20 Finals, Game 5 between LA Lakers and Miami Heat?

The NBA 2019-20 Finals, Game 5 between LA Lakers and Miami Heat will be available on Sony Six, Sony SIx HD.

How to live stream the NBA 2019-20 Finals, Game 5 between LA Lakers and Miami Heat?

The live stream of the NBA 2019-20 Finals, Game 5 between LA Lakers and Miami Heat will be available on Sony Liv.

