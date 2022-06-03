NBA Finals Game 1, Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Live Score: Stephen Curry scores 11 points in 1st quarter as Warriors lead

NBA Finals Game 5, Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Live Score: An intriguing NBA Finals matchup that features a legendary history, a controversial present and even a touch of ownership rivalry tips off Friday morning when the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors contest Game 1 in San Francisco.
The franchises have met four times previously in the playoffs, the first three occurring in the Eastern Conference finals before the Warriors moved west from Philadelphia. The Celtics won all four matchups, including in 1960 and 1962 in the second and fourth seasons of their eight straight championships.
For Steve Kerr’s Warriors, this is their sixth Finals appearance in eight seasons and this dynasty is looking for its fourth Larry O’Brien trophy, a feat that could cement the team amongst the greatest teams of all-time. At the other end of the floor is a Celtics team led by first-year head coach Ime Ukoda, who has done a remarkable job turning the franchise into one of the best defensive teams in the league after a rocky start to the season. Follow all the live action of NBA Finals Game 1, Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics below:
Both Celtics and Warriors' offenses have heated up. Thompson hits a three. Curry and Wiggins score layups, with a Smart three in between.
Tatum ties it with a three, Wiggins makes a layup and Smart adds a three his own.
Warriors score first on a Steph Curry three, something that is a common sight for all following the game.
Warriors 0-0 Celtics, 11:21, first quarter. And we’re off! Celtics win the opening tip but can’t score on their first possession.
Jayson Tatum, G/F
Jaylen Brown, G/F
Al Horford, F
Marcus Smart, G
Robert Williams III, C
Steph Curry, G
Klay Thompson, G/F
Draymond Green, F/C
Andrew Wiggins, F
Kevon Looney, C
On one hand the Celtics have had the best defence in the NBA in the regular season and the postseason, which should make this a challenge for Golden State. However, there’s one trick that the Warriors could exploit: their propensity for turnovers.
The Celtics are allowing an extra 3.6 points per 100 possessions in transition in the postseason, per Cleaning the Glass—the worst mark for any team that reached the second round. This is something that anybody watched Boston’s hot-and-cold performances in the last two series could probably have assumed. The Warriors, who have a superior defence, could easily make this a short series if that trend continues.
The NBA has released the following list of celebrities at tonight's Finals opener. San Francisco always has the cooler musicians and Jay Z tops the list of guests tonight.
Good news for the Celtics, center Robert Williams is scheduled to start today, although he may be playing limited minutes. Ime Udoka has said to expect him to play around 20 minutes. Meanwhile on the Warriors’ side: Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr are all cleared. That’s right: a totally clean injury report for the first time all post-season.
Good morning and welcome to our liveblog covering the first match of the seven-part NBA finals. If you had the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors as the last two teams standing at the start of the season, something which last happened in the 1964 NBA Finals well… I really hope you bought lottery tickets.
Nobody knew exactly what the Warriors would look like after missing Klay Thompson for such a long stretch of time. Meanwhile, the last time the Celtics were in the NBA Finals was 2010 where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in seven games. They had a rough regular season as well, having to adjust to a new head coach in Ime Udoka and were working without an All-Star point guard. Yet here they both are.