NBA Finals Game 1, Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Live Score: Stephen Curry scores 11 points in 1st quarter as Warriors lead

NBA Finals Game 5, Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Live Score: An intriguing NBA Finals matchup that features a legendary history, a controversial present and even a touch of ownership rivalry tips off Friday morning when the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors contest Game 1 in San Francisco.

The franchises have met four times previously in the playoffs, the first three occurring in the Eastern Conference finals before the Warriors moved west from Philadelphia. The Celtics won all four matchups, including in 1960 and 1962 in the second and fourth seasons of their eight straight championships.

For Steve Kerr’s Warriors, this is their sixth Finals appearance in eight seasons and this dynasty is looking for its fourth Larry O’Brien trophy, a feat that could cement the team amongst the greatest teams of all-time. At the other end of the floor is a Celtics team led by first-year head coach Ime Ukoda, who has done a remarkable job turning the franchise into one of the best defensive teams in the league after a rocky start to the season. Follow all the live action of NBA Finals Game 1, Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics below: