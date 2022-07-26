scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Michael Jordan’s six NBA Championship-winning sneakers to be displayed for the first time ever

Six Air Jordans — one from each of Michael Jordan's championship-winning games — will be on display to the public this week for the first time since the legend last walked off the court.

By: Sports Desk |
July 26, 2022 10:26:36 am
Michael Jordan's sneakers will be showcased by CSG in a once-in-a-lifetime exhibit at the National Sports Collectors Convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (File)

Certified Sports Guaranty (CSG) will honour Michael Jordan with the ‘Dynasty Collection,’ a memorabilia series that will feature all six of his championship-winning sneakers.

All six sneakers will now be showcased by CSG in a once-in-a-lifetime exhibit at the National Sports Collectors Convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey, taking place from July 27-31.

Jordan has won six NBA titles in 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 1998.

After Jordan claimed his first NBA title in 1991, he gave away one of his sneakers as a celebration of the achievement. He continued the tradition through his last championship-winning game. Carefully stored for decades, the shoes are in a remarkable state of preservation, not unlike the day Jordan took them off in the locker room.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?Premium
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...Premium
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...
Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in PunjabPremium
Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in Punjab
Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal dataPremium
Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data
The Michael Jordan Dynasty Collection (Image Courtesy: CSG)

“Even after examining the world’s most important collectibles for four decades, the Dynasty Collection had the power to take my breath away,” said Mark Salzberg, Chairman of the Certified Collectibles Group.

“For the role these shoes play in our collective consciousness, how they relate to sports, fashion and celebrity, they are the contemporary Ruby Slippers, only rarer.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

In 1984, long before his first NBA championship, the rookie Jordan inked a deal with Nike to release a new brand of sneaker: the Air Jordan. It became an immediate cultural phenomenon; more than $100 million in sales of the shoe were recorded in its first year alone. Today, the Air Jordan and its iconic Jumpman logo remain more relevant than ever, with billions of dollars in new sales recorded each year on top of an exploding secondary market.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
How does level of competition at CWG weigh up against Asian Games?
Compare and contrast

How does level of competition at CWG weigh up against Asian Games?

Design firm seeks to disrupt how people use interior spaces
Pune Inc

Design firm seeks to disrupt how people use interior spaces

I will not join any other political party: Yashwant Sinha

I will not join any other political party: Yashwant Sinha

After ED raids, Church of South India bishop detained at airport
In Kerala

After ED raids, Church of South India bishop detained at airport

In Odisha, students get an icon, villagers hope for a turnaround

In Odisha, students get an icon, villagers hope for a turnaround

Premium
Parshottam Rupala: ‘Cow can also take lead in carbon trading’

Parshottam Rupala: ‘Cow can also take lead in carbon trading’

How to address the President: Old debate resurfaces as Murmu is sworn in
Delhi Confidential

How to address the President: Old debate resurfaces as Murmu is sworn in

176 liquor vendors shut in Delhi in month and a half
Dry spell

176 liquor vendors shut in Delhi in month and a half

Fresh Bihar NDA rumblings as Nitish skips President swearing-in

Fresh Bihar NDA rumblings as Nitish skips President swearing-in

Premium
Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data

Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data

Premium
Committee set up to look into translocation of Asiatic Lions: Govt

Committee set up to look into translocation of Asiatic Lions: Govt

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 26: Latest News