Michael Jordan’s six NBA Championship-winning sneakers to be displayed for the first time ever

Certified Sports Guaranty (CSG) will honour Michael Jordan with the ‘Dynasty Collection,’ a memorabilia series that will feature all six of his championship-winning sneakers.

All six sneakers will now be showcased by CSG in a once-in-a-lifetime exhibit at the National Sports Collectors Convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey, taking place from July 27-31.

Jordan has won six NBA titles in 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 1998.

After Jordan claimed his first NBA title in 1991, he gave away one of his sneakers as a celebration of the achievement. He continued the tradition through his last championship-winning game. Carefully stored for decades, the shoes are in a remarkable state of preservation, not unlike the day Jordan took them off in the locker room.

The Michael Jordan Dynasty Collection (Image Courtesy: CSG) The Michael Jordan Dynasty Collection (Image Courtesy: CSG)

“Even after examining the world’s most important collectibles for four decades, the Dynasty Collection had the power to take my breath away,” said Mark Salzberg, Chairman of the Certified Collectibles Group.

“For the role these shoes play in our collective consciousness, how they relate to sports, fashion and celebrity, they are the contemporary Ruby Slippers, only rarer.”

In 1984, long before his first NBA championship, the rookie Jordan inked a deal with Nike to release a new brand of sneaker: the Air Jordan. It became an immediate cultural phenomenon; more than $100 million in sales of the shoe were recorded in its first year alone. Today, the Air Jordan and its iconic Jumpman logo remain more relevant than ever, with billions of dollars in new sales recorded each year on top of an exploding secondary market.