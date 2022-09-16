Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls ‘Last Dance’ jersey eclipses Diego Maradona ‘Hand of God’ shirt for record price

Michael Jordan’s legendary Chicago Bulls jersey that he wore during the historic run to the sixth title, a period highlighted in Netflix’s The Last Dance, has been sold for a record auction price of $10.091m.

With this, the jersey has become the most expensive in the history of sports surpassing Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt, which he wore during the Argentina-England quarter-final match at the 1986 World Cup, that was sold for $9.28m.

A record-breaking day. Michael Jordan’s iconic 1998 NBA Finals ‘The Last Dance’ jersey has sold for $10.1 million, setting records for a basketball jersey, any game-worn sports memorabilia, and most valuable #MichaelJordan item ever sold at auction. pic.twitter.com/7t8G98N5pW — Sotheby’s (@Sothebys) September 15, 2022

Jordan wore the jersey in Game 1 of the NBA final series, going on to win his sixth and last NBA title with the Chicago Bulls.

“The season itself is his ‘magnum opus’ as an athlete, and a testament to him as a champion and competitor,” said Brahm Wachter, head of Sotheby’s streetwear and modern collectables, who auctioned the jersey. “Finals jerseys from Jordan are remarkably scant and the (1998) finals are arguably the most coveted of them all.”

“In the weeks since we announced the auction, there’s been palpable excitement from not only sports fans, but collectors alike who are eager to own a rarified piece of history,” Wachter said. “(The) record-breaking result, with an astounding 20 bids, solidifies Michael Jordan as the undisputed GOAT, proving his name and incomparable legacy is just as relevant as it was nearly 25 years ago.”

Overall in terms of the most expensive sports item, a Mickey Mantle baseball card was sold back in August for $12.6m.