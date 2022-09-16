scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls ‘Last Dance’ jersey eclipses Diego Maradona ‘Hand of God’ shirt for record price

Jordan wore the jersey in Game 1 of the NBA final series, going on to win his sixth and last NBA title with the Chicago Bulls.

Jordan's 1998 NBA finals jersey and Maradona's 1986 World Cup quarter final kit. (Photos: Reuters)

Michael Jordan’s legendary Chicago Bulls jersey that he wore during the historic run to the sixth title, a period highlighted in Netflix’s The Last Dance, has been sold for a record auction price of  $10.091m.

With this, the jersey has become the most expensive in the history of sports surpassing Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt, which he wore during the Argentina-England quarter-final match at the 1986 World Cup, that was sold for $9.28m.

Jordan wore the jersey in Game 1 of the NBA final series, going on to win his sixth and last NBA title with the Chicago Bulls.

“The season itself is his ‘magnum opus’ as an athlete, and a testament to him as a champion and competitor,” said Brahm Wachter, head of Sotheby’s streetwear and modern collectables, who auctioned the jersey. “Finals jerseys from Jordan are remarkably scant and the (1998) finals are arguably the most coveted of them all.”

“In the weeks since we announced the auction, there’s been palpable excitement from not only sports fans, but collectors alike who are eager to own a rarified piece of history,” Wachter said. “(The) record-breaking result, with an astounding 20 bids, solidifies Michael Jordan as the undisputed GOAT, proving his name and incomparable legacy is just as relevant as it was nearly 25 years ago.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...Premium
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...
Months after they fled war, Indian students start making the journey back...Premium
Months after they fled war, Indian students start making the journey back...
In the US’s F-16 package to Pakistan, India’s concernsPremium
In the US’s F-16 package to Pakistan, India’s concerns
Ambedkar remarks cited in Karnataka HC hijab ban order ‘deeply offe...Premium
Ambedkar remarks cited in Karnataka HC hijab ban order ‘deeply offe...

Overall in terms of the most expensive sports item, a Mickey Mantle baseball card was sold back in August for $12.6m.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 09:00:43 am
Next Story

‘Do you have any respect for Dad? Or his family?’ The late Shane Warne’s daughter hits out at Channel Nine’s plans to make a tele-movie on Warne.

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Roger Federer announces retirement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 16: Latest News