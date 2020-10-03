scorecardresearch
NBA Finals: LeBron James leads LA Lakers charge in Game 2 win over Miami Heat

The dominant Los Angeles Lakers clinched Game 2 over the Miami Heat 124-114 to extend their lead to 2-0 in the NBA Finals.

By: Reuters | October 3, 2020 11:17:35 am
LeBron James, NBA finalsLeBron James took another step toward his fourth championship title on Friday. (Source: Twitter/NBA)

LeBron James took another step toward his fourth championship title on Friday, as the dominant Los Angeles Lakers clinched Game 2 over the Miami Heat 124-114 to extend their lead to 2-0 in the NBA Finals.

The Lakers seized the early momentum to put up nine three-pointers in the first two quarters for a 14-point head start at halftime, as Miami struggled to fill the void left by two of their biggest playmakers, point guard Goran Dragic and forward Bam Adebayo, who left Game 1 with injuries and were not able to play on Friday.

Sixteen-time All-Star LeBron James, the night’s leading scorer, put up 33 points with nine rebounds and nine assists, while teammate Anthony Davis continued his stellar run in his first-ever NBA Finals, rolling over Miami’s defense for 32 points and 14 rebounds.

“It’s a great team that we’re playing and we understand that,” James said in an on-court interview after the game. “We understand that they put you in some really tough positions offensively.”

The Lakers face the Heat in Game 3 on Sunday.

