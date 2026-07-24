LeBron James set to join Philadelphia 76ers after leaving Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James goes to the basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland. (AP Photo)

Legendary basketball player LeBron James on Friday announced that he will be joining the Philadelphia 76ers for his record breaking 24th NBA season, ending an eight year association with the Los Angeles Lakers, a team he lead to a title in 2020 after two separate stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and four years with the Miami Heat.

“This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. ⁠I still ​want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship,” James wrote on social media. “I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time. Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always be home!”