LeBron James set to join Philadelphia 76ers after leaving Los Angeles Lakers

Legendary basketball player LeBron James on Friday announced that he will be joining the Philadelphia 76ers for his record breaking 24th NBA season, ending an eight year association with the Los Angeles Lakers, a team he lead to a title in 2020 after two separate stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and four years with the Miami Heat.
“This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship,” James wrote on social media. “I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time. Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always be home!”
“I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and decide if I still love this game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give. The last few weeks have really been special. I’ve never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think. I’ve had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all out,” he added.
I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and deicide if I still love
— LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2026
James will join a 76ers team that made the 2026 NBA playoffs by securing the seventh seed through a play-in tournament before falling to the eventual champion New York Knicks in the second round. James did not disclose terms of the deal but ESPN reported that the four-time champion signed a two-year, $8 million contract with a player option.
A number of teams had been pursuing James, with Cleveland, Miami, the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves all believed to have been interested in the high-profile free agent. The 41-year-old James, who last March surpassed Robert Parish’s record for most career regular-season games played, has continued to perform at an elite level despite his age.
He earned a league-record 22nd consecutive All-Star selection last February during a season in which he averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists over 60 games. His season ended when the Lakers were swept from the second round of the playoffs.
(With agency inputs)