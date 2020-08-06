LeBron James hits back at Donald Trump: We aren’t sad about ‘losing his viewership’

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James kneels during the national anthem prior to the NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (Source: AP) Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James kneels during the national anthem prior to the NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (Source: AP)

After the US President Donald Trump took a dig at the NBA stars who kneel during the national anthem while pointing at the tournament’s rating, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reacted by saying that they ‘could not care less.’

Calling the act of taking a knee ‘disgraceful’, which has caught up in Europe before the start of football or F1 matches in support of ‘Black Lives Matter, Trump said that he turns away when he sees players kneel during the anthem.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said, “I think it’s disgraceful,” Trump said. “We work with (the NBA). We work very hard trying to get them open. I was pushing them to get open. And then I see everyone kneeling during the anthem. It’s not acceptable to me.

“When I see them kneeling, I just turn off the game. I have no interest in the game. When I see people kneeling during the playing and disrespecting our flag and disrespecting our national anthem, what I do, personally, is turn off the game,” he added.

Trump also took aim at NBA ratings as well as Major League Baseball, even though both have enjoyed above-average viewership since their returns after long break forced by the pandemic. “The ratings for the basketball are way down, if you know. And I hear some others are way down, including baseball. Because all of a sudden, now baseball’s is in the act,” Trump said.

Hitting back at his comments, James said that those who love basketball could not care less over Trump not watching their games. “I really don’t think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership, him viewing the game,” James said. “The game will go on without his eyes on it. I can sit here and speak for all of us who love the game of basketball and we could care less.”

“Our game is in a beautiful position and we’ve got fans all over the world,” James said. “Our fans love and respect what we try to bring to the game, what’s right and what’s wrong,” he added.

“I really don’t think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership.” LeBron on President Trump saying NBA players kneeling during anthem is “disgraceful.” (via @BenGolliver) pic.twitter.com/Laf9vnE3ri — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 6, 2020

Chris Paul scored 21 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 105-86 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Orlando. Paul added seven rebounds and six assists to keep up his strong performance since the NBA’s restart. The veteran point guard is averaging 20.7 points in Oklahoma City’s three games in central Florida.

The Lakers had their worst offensive game of the season, with season lows in points and 3-point percentage. Los Angeles was just 5 of 37 from behind the 3-point arc, with the 13.5 percent rate the Lakers’ worst since early in the 2017-18 season.

James led the Lakers with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

