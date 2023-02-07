scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

LeBron James chasing wins, not record, teammates say

The mood was relaxed as practice wrapped up on a sunsoaked Southern California day, but the large number of reporters on hand made it clear that excitement to see James surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's tally of 38,387 points was intensifying.

LeBron James, LeBron James NBA, Lakers LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) stands on the court after arguing a call with NBA referee Curtis Blair (R) during the second half at FTX Arena. (Source : Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

LeBron James may be on the verge of breaking one of the most coveted records in sports, but his teammates said his focus is on helping the Lakers climb in the standings and not the 36 points he needs to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

The mood was relaxed as practice wrapped up on a sunsoaked Southern California day, but the large number of reporters on hand made it clear that excitement to see James surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s tally of 38,387 points was intensifying.

“It’s exciting,” Lakers guard Austin Reaves said.

“You are not going to see this for a while. Someone who’s able to play for this long and be as productive as he’s been since day one.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...

“Everybody is excited for him, but we’re still trying to win games and hopefully we do that the same night he breaks the record.”

The Lakers are 25-29 and 13th in the Western Conference standings but just four games off the number four seed.

James, who is averaging 30 points a game in his 20th season, will get his first chance at the historic accomplishment on Tuesday when the Lakers host the Oklahoma City Thunder.

If he comes up short, he will have another opportunity to reach the mountaintop at home on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Advertisement

“At the end of the day he’s not going to change the way he plays, he just wants to win games,” Reaves said. “So if it happens tomorrow or if it happens the next game, as long as we’re winning, I think that’s the main thing that he’s worried about.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said James, who declined to speak to reporters on Monday, has tuned out the noise.

“He’s aware of it, obviously, but he hasn’t been caught up in it,” he said. “His biggest thing is to win games.”

Advertisement

Ham said he expects the atmosphere inside Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night to be “electric.”

“Everyone will be on the edge of their seats.” he said. “It’s good for the Lakers, good for the NBA and a hell of an accomplishment for LeBron, who has done it while playing the right way.”

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 07:53 IST
Next Story

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces Rs 20,000 relief per hectare for Cauvery delta farmers

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 07: Latest News
close