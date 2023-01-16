scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

LeBron James becomes second player to score 38,000 points

The 38-year-old forward has averaged 29 points per game this season and is on course to break former Lakers center Abdul-Jabbar's record of 38,387 points in the coming weeks.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. (USA Today)

LeBron James became only the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 career points on Sunday as he inches closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time record.

James, playing in his 20th NBA season, needed 11 points to reach 38,000 points and hit a mid-range jumper in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ home game against the Philadelphia 76ers to move past the milestone.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 09:05 IST
