scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

In teary testimony, Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa says crash photos turned grief to horror

Vanessa Bryant was with friends and her surviving daughters, and holding her 7-month-old baby, when she received a call about a Los Angeles Times story on the crash-site photos.

Vanessa Bryant during a public memorial for her late husband, Kobe. (Photo: Reuters)

Vanessa Bryant testified that she was only beginning to grieve the loss of her husband, basketball star Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna when she was faced with the fresh horror of learning that sheriff’s deputies and firefighters had shot and shared photos of their bodies at the site of the helicopter crash that killed them.

“I felt like I wanted to run, run down the block and scream,” she said on Friday, her tears turning to sobs and her voice quickening.

“It was like the feeling of wanting to run down a pier and jump into the water. The problem is I can’t escape. I can’t escape my body.” During her three hours on the witness stand in a Los Angeles federal court, where she is suing LA County for invasion of privacy over the pictures, Bryant said she had fought to get through both public and private memorials for her loved ones and seven others who were killed Jan. 26, 2020, and thought she was ready to really begin the grieving process about a month later.

She was with friends and her surviving daughters, and holding her 7-month-old baby, when she received a call about a Los Angeles Times story on the crash-site photos.

“I bolted out of the house and around to the side so my girls wouldn’t see,” she said.

“I was blindsided again, devastated, hurt. I trusted them. I trusted them not to do these things.” Evidence presented at trial showed that a sheriff’s deputy showed a photo of Bryant’s body to a bartender as he drank, spurring an official complaint from another man drinking nearby, and that firefighters shared them with each other at an awards banquet. Others shared them with spouses.

An attorney for the county said the photos had been taken only because they were essential for assessing the site moments after the crash, and that when LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva learned they were being shared, he demanded they all be deleted.

No photos emerged publicly, but Vanessa Bryant said she has constant worry that some still might.

Advertisement

“I live in fear every day of being on social media and these popping up,” she testified.

“I live in fear of my daughters being on social media and these popping up.” She said the thought keeps her awake at night as she lies next to her 3-year-old and her 5-year-old, and sometimes leads to panic attacks in which she can’t breathe.

Under cross-examination from J. Mira Hashmall, the lawyer representing LA County at the trial, Bryant testified that she had not received any medical diagnosis of having had panic attacks, or any mental health disorder, nor had she taken any medications for them.

Advertisement

She said she had talked to a therapist for about 18 months after the crash, but had not since.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“I feel like sometimes it helps,” Bryant said, “but sometimes it’s completely draining.” Hashmall spent much of her 90-minute cross-examination going through the business roles Bryant now plays, including acting as president of her husband’s multimedia company, Granity Studios, overseeing the publication of one book he wrote and helping to finish and publish another, heading the foundation started for Kobe and Gianna, and establishing several other companies.

Hashmall suggested that Bryant’s ability to do all of this meant she was functioning well and was not overcome with fear and anxiety.

“It sounds like on top of everything else you’re juggling a business empire,” Hashmall said at one point.

“For me, it’s a labor of love,” said Bryant, who remained calm and composed during cross-examination.

Advertisement

She cried frequently, and laughed occasionally, during the questioning of her attorney Luis Li, who had her describe her life with her “proud girl-dad” husband and their daughters.

“He was just such a beautiful and devoted father,” she said.

Advertisement

Bryant chronicled the day of the crash, her anguish, and her frustration at trying to learn whether her husband and daughter were still alive after she initially heard from an assistant that there were five survivors.

She described Sheriff Villanueva coming into a room where she waited at Lost Hills sheriff’s station and confirming that her husband and daughter had been killed. He asked if there was anything he could do for her.

Advertisement

“I told him, if you can’t bring my babies back, then please secure the area,” Bryant said. “I’m concerned about paparazzi.” “Did the sheriff tell you one of his deputies had already gone to the hill to take close-up pictures of crash victims?” Li asked.

“No,” Bryant responded.

During cross-examination, Hashmall said the deputy, Doug Johnson, who hiked through tough terrain into the hills in northern Los Angeles County to the crash site and shot the photos that were later shared, was only trying to use them to assess the situation.

“You can understand why he would want the same information you did,” Hashmall said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delayPremium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...Premium
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...

“I don’t think you need to take close-up photos of people to determine how many people are on an aircraft,” Bryant replied. “I think he could have just counted.” Bryant’s side rested its case after her testimony, which came on the eighth day of the trial.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 10:20:57 am
Next Story

Linda Evangelista says her face, jaw, neck were taped as she appeared on the cover of a magazine

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

‘Am I right doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating

3

Style alert: Disha Patani keeps it fashionable in scarf top and mini skirt

4

The Brothers Yadav start with a tumble, over aides at official meetings

5

Bengaluru: Mount Carmel College officials booked for ‘chaotic’ Independence Day celebration

Featured Stories

Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Which oils to use, and how much: Do’'s and don'ts of consuming fats
Which oils to use, and how much: Do’'s and don'ts of consuming fats
BJP’s challenger role in its sights, AAP braces to ride out Sisodia, Jain...
BJP’s challenger role in its sights, AAP braces to ride out Sisodia, Jain...
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Muslim councillors down by 22 per cent; tally ni...
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Muslim councillors down by 22 per cent; tally ni...
With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid

With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

Premium
Here is our pick for what to watch this weekend

Here is our pick for what to watch this weekend

'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 
Crypto romance scams

'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained

Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

British envoy trolls Manchester United fan at ISKCON temple
Delhi Confidential

British envoy trolls Manchester United fan at ISKCON temple

Premium
Gunmen storm Mogadishu's Hayat Hotel; 10 killed, says police
Somalia

Gunmen storm Mogadishu's Hayat Hotel; 10 killed, says police

Privacy prick-point: IRCTC bid to monetise passenger data

Privacy prick-point: IRCTC bid to monetise passenger data

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports
Advertisement

Photos

India beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets to take 1-0 lead
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 20: Latest News