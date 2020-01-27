Follow Us:
‘Rest In Peace, Mamba’: Obama, Neymar pay tribute to basketball icon Kobe Bryant

A moment of silence was also held before Sunday's game in Denver between the Nuggets and Houston Rockets. The public address announcer ended the tribute with "Rest In Peace, Mamba."

Neymar pays respect to basketball icon Kobe Bryant after scoring a goal in PSG’s match against Lille.

The world was plunged into mourning as news of Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash spread leaving everyone stunned. The depth of the basketball icon’s popularity quickly surfaced as reports were confirmed that the LA Lakers great lost his life in a helicopter crash along with daughter Gianna and seven others in a remote field near the city of Calabasas.

As the deaths were confirmed social media exploded in grief while television programming was interrupted to report on the tragedy with video showing smoke billowing from the crash site as first responders put out the flames.

Here are a few reactions:

Also known as the ‘Black Mamba’, Bryant garnered several accolades in his entire 20-year career, which include five NBA championships, an NBA MVP award, 18 NBA All-Star selections, and two Olympic gold medals.

However, the Lakers star will always be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability.

