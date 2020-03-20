Follow Us:
Friday, March 20, 2020
COVID19

Jeremy Lin bashes Donald Trump for ’empowering’ racism by using ‘Chinese virus’

Earlier this week, Jeremy Lin, who had already pledged $150,000 to fight the coronavirus in China, donated an additional $150,000 to the United States Fund for UNICEF.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: March 20, 2020 4:09:24 pm
Jeremy Lin is currently in self-isolation. (Source: Twitter)

Former NBA guard Jeremy Lin, the first Asian-American to win an NBA title, criticized US President Donald Trump for “empowering” racism by calling the global pandemic of COVID-19 a “Chinese virus” on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old backcourt standout, who is famous for his 2012 heroics for the New York Knicks took to Twitter to call out Trump for referring the novel coronavirus as the “Chinese virus”.

The White House has time and time again defend the president’s use of the term by claiming that he was merely indicating to the geography of the origin of the virus.

“Wish you would powerfully support the vulnerable people that will suffer due to our mismanagement of this virus, including those that will be affected by the racism you’re empowering,” wrote Lin quoting Trump’s tweet.

After that initial tweet, he continued voicing his opinion against the usage of the term in different tweets.

When Trump defenders took him to task in Twitter replies, Lin responded.

Earlier this week, Lin, who had already pledged $150,000 to fight the coronavirus in China, donated an additional $150,000 to the United States Fund for UNICEF. He quoted Tupac in his announcement on Instagram, “You see the old way wasn’t working so it’s on us to do what we gotta do, to survive.”

Lin, the first American of Chinese or Taiwanese descent to play in the NBA, followed his star turn with the Knicks with NBA stops at Houston, the Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte, Brooklyn, Atlanta and Toronto, where he was part of last year’s NBA championship squad.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

What are athletes up to now that coronavirus has cancelled all matches?
What are athletes up to now that coronavirus has cancelled all matches?
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Mar 20: Latest News