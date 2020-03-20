Jeremy Lin bashes Donald Trump for ’empowering’ racism by using ‘Chinese virus’

Jeremy Lin is currently in self-isolation. (Source: Twitter) Jeremy Lin is currently in self-isolation. (Source: Twitter)

Former NBA guard Jeremy Lin, the first Asian-American to win an NBA title, criticized US President Donald Trump for “empowering” racism by calling the global pandemic of COVID-19 a “Chinese virus” on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old backcourt standout, who is famous for his 2012 heroics for the New York Knicks took to Twitter to call out Trump for referring the novel coronavirus as the “Chinese virus”.

The White House has time and time again defend the president’s use of the term by claiming that he was merely indicating to the geography of the origin of the virus.

“Wish you would powerfully support the vulnerable people that will suffer due to our mismanagement of this virus, including those that will be affected by the racism you’re empowering,” wrote Lin quoting Trump’s tweet.

🤦🏻‍♂️I wish you would powerfully support the vulnerable people that will suffer due to our mismanagement of this virus, including those that will be affected by the racism you’re empowering https://t.co/QfRHiOFGEm — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) March 17, 2020

After that initial tweet, he continued voicing his opinion against the usage of the term in different tweets.

And I dont wanna hear about no German measles/Spanish flu bc everyday Asian-Americans inc ppl I know are threatened and physically attacked. I dont give a crap about the history of names rn. What I do know is this subtle anti-Chinese message only empowers more hate towards asians — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) March 17, 2020

I’m not good with the old school Asian model minority stigma where we won’t speak up or stand up for ourselves. In times like now, we truly truly need to stay united. Lets fight this virus TOGETHER!! Wash your hands, practice social distancing, take this seriously, stay safe ❤️ — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) March 17, 2020

When Trump defenders took him to task in Twitter replies, Lin responded.

Can you honestly tell me there is ZERO anti-Chinese sentiment in all his characterizations of the virus? Can you honestly tell me Asians aren’t being unfairly physically attacked today in the US? Is it that hard to use coronavirus or COVID-19? We playin the blame game in a crisis https://t.co/OsGo5wvW1k — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) March 17, 2020

Earlier this week, Lin, who had already pledged $150,000 to fight the coronavirus in China, donated an additional $150,000 to the United States Fund for UNICEF. He quoted Tupac in his announcement on Instagram, “You see the old way wasn’t working so it’s on us to do what we gotta do, to survive.”

Lin, the first American of Chinese or Taiwanese descent to play in the NBA, followed his star turn with the Knicks with NBA stops at Houston, the Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte, Brooklyn, Atlanta and Toronto, where he was part of last year’s NBA championship squad.

