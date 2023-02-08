scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Interactive: Visualising LeBron James’ NBA record-breaking 38,390 points

Not just the all-time scoring record, LeBron has inched closer to many of the other all-time regular season stats. He's currently 9th in number of games played, with all eight players above him having retired.

NBA LeBron JamesLos Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James speaks to fans after passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time top scorer on Wednesday after a 38-point performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 130-133 defeat. LeBron overhauled the record of Kareen Abdul-Jabbar, who set the record just months before the 38-year-old LeBron was born.

Not just the all-time scoring record, LeBron has inched closer to many of the other all-time regular season stats. He’s currently 9th in number of games played, with all eight players above him having retired. He is fourth in the all-time assists chart, ninth in all-time steals, 10th in all-time defensive rebounds, second behind only Kareem in field goals made, ninth in three-pointers made, and fourth in free throws made.

And those are just his regular season accolades. In his 20th season, and retirement not seeming a possibility in the immediate future, he already owns many Playoff records. He is on top of the all-time points tally, the all-time steals charts and has the most number of Playoff wins. The four-time NBA champion is also second in the number of assists given and third in the number of three-pointers made in post-season.

In this interactive, we break down his mind-boggling scoring numbers in the regular season:

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 17:15 IST
