I had to Google why he was so popular: Michael Jordan’s daughter

Michael Jordan’s daughter Jasmine said in a recent interview that she and her brother grew up not knowing how popular their father was and that she had to Google him to find out the same after her classmates and teachers kept talking about the basketball star.

Michael Jordan has been the latest sportstar to have a documentary made on him. The Last Dance has become a frenzy among fans, especially during the global pandemic which has caused lockdowns throughout the world.

Appearing on Good Morning America, Jasmine, 27, said, “I had kids and teachers and stuff at school telling me ‘It’s incredible your father is who he is.’ And I’m thinking you all haven’t met my father to my knowledge, how do you know this? So I did, I Googled him. And I found a lot clearly.”

“I had that conversation with my father afterward and he just laughed and was like, ‘Hey, there’s no way to really tell you anything like that,’ ” Jasmine added. “But between him and my mom, they made sure that we felt like he was normal as can be and we grew up very normal and for that I’m grateful.”

Reflecting on how the popular docu-series has given them a chance to understand their father better, Jasmine said, “I was so young at the time — so now I’m understanding the chaos and everything that was happening,” Jasmine added. “It’s been a joy, really, to watch and I think like everybody else we’re sad that it’s over.”

Jeffrey, 31, called the docu-series an ‘eye-opening’ since they got to see their father in his element. “We got to see him when he came home and he was done with work — but being able to see him in his element, in his atmosphere with the team and see all the ups and downs of that season has been a treat to watch.”

“You would hear those things here and there off the court, but for the most part all those little details about the team — his teammates’ stories as well — were all eye-opening and new for me. It was great to see those guys doing what they do.”

