An ordinary player who’s anything but

Hansel Enmanuel knew just what to do when his teammate DeMarcus Sharp was marooned in the lane after picking up his dribble, surrounded by defenders. Enmanuel bolted from the corner toward the basket.

Sharp, recognizing help was on the way, delivered a bounce pass to Enmanuel, who collected it in stride and vaulted toward the rim for what everyone on his team — and everyone else in the small arena — expected to be a stanchion-shaking dunk. But as Enmanuel approached the basket with the ball palmed in his right hand, he recalibrated.

Instead of dunking, he laid the ball on the rim. It would not cooperate, rolling off.

A few moments later, Corey Gipson, Enmanuel’s coach at Northwestern State, pulled him aside to deliver an indelicate truth: Enmanuel should have dunked it, but he had shied away from the contact.

“He went up worrying about missing instead of saying, ‘I’m going to put the women and children to bed,’” Gipson said later that night, after Northwestern State lost to the University of New Orleans.

Hansel Enmanuel, a guard at Northwestern State University basketball team, at Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, La., on Feb. 18, 2023. Enmanuel was born in the Dominican Republic and lost his left arm in a childhood accident.

What made their exchange so extraordinary, though, was just how ordinary it was — no mollycoddling or mincing of words, just a coach letting a freshman know that he expects more from him. In that moment, Enmanuel, who lost his left arm in a childhood accident, was right where he wanted to be — just another player on a team with NCAA Tournament ambitions.

Of course, Enmanuel is anything but.

Enmanuel, 19, is the only player in Division I men’s college basketball with only one arm, relying instead on his other gifts: a rangy, 6-foot-6 frame; kangaroolike hops; and a basketball IQ passed down from his father, Hansel Salvador, a longtime standout in the Dominican Republic professional league.

And how many other college players have collected 1.4 million Instagram followers, walked the red carpet at the ESPYs or taken a star turn in a sports drink commercial broadcast during last year’s NBA Finals? (For that matter, how many have a seven-figure endorsement portfolio, which he does, according to his agent, that also includes sportswear, sunglasses and cellphone companies?)

That visibility has been mostly recent, after he moved to the United States from the Dominican Republic less than three years ago speaking little English. He became an internet sensation through dunk videos while he excelled at Life Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Florida.

This is a life Enmanuel did not think possible after, at age 6, a wall he was climbing collapsed on him, pinning his left arm. By the time he was rescued, it was too late to save his arm. It was amputated just below the shoulder.

Hansel Enmanuel has earned the respect of his Northwestern State teammates in his freshman season.

“When the accident happened, I was thinking, like: ‘What am I going to do now?’” he told The Associated Press in December in the only print interview he has done this season. “I was thinking: ‘It’s over for me.’”

Small milestones — such as tying his own shoelaces — gave way to bigger ones, such as maintaining his equilibrium while running. And then learning to do basketball tasks with one hand, such as dribbling, passing, shooting, rebounding and blocking shots. When Enmanuel moved to Florida, where his mother had immigrated years earlier and he also hoped better opportunities awaited, he more than held his own on the court.

This was true even at a 2021 summer recruiting showcase near Indianapolis, when coaches in the Big Ten, Big 12 and Mountain West sat in folding chairs along the court and marveled at how capably Enmanuel played — even as they were skeptical that he could play for their teams.

“Sometimes coaches second-guess themselves and what they’re looking at,” said Rick Catala, who coached Enmanuel for SOH Elite, a club team based in Pembroke Pines, Florida. “I’ve seen Hansel destroy high-major kids, but then they’re still questioning him. I told one coach, ‘I don’t know why you keep asking me, “Is he a D-I basketball player?”’”

A year ago, Isaac Haney was on the Missouri State team bus having a spirited debate with a teammate over the same question. Now, as Enmanuel’s teammate at Northwestern State, he has a clearer understanding.

Enmanuel became known in high school for videos of his high-flying dunks; he's still dunking for Northwestern State.

“You’re recruited because a coach sees an ability in you to do a specific job, and sometimes guys aren’t willing to do the job that’s asked of them,” said Haney, a sophomore guard. “I look at Hansel and see a guy who has an unbelievable work ethic, but also a willingness to serve and a willingness to do the little things. That’s what really makes him an asset and invaluable to this team.”

A public university with an enrollment of 9,389, serving mostly students in one of the nation’s poorest regions, Northwestern State is tucked away in a city that claims to be Louisiana’s oldest settlement. Its closest airports are an hour’s drive south to Alexandria and a little more than that north to Shreveport. The Demons, who had not had a winning season in seven years, have neither a media following nor many fans, drawing perhaps 1,000 to their home games.

There are, to put it kindly, few distractions here.

“Hansel likes quiet,” said Jhoancy Zapata, his business agent.

There were other options to consider. Memphis, which has national championship ambitions and would have offered a bigger stage but perhaps less playing time, extended a scholarship offer. So did Tennessee State and Bethune-Cookman, historically Black universities that would have provided a unique platform. Northwestern State could promise only one thing: that it would treat Enmanuel like a basketball player.

“I guarantee you we’re not recruiting him for a dog and pony show,” Gipson told Enmanuel, his parents, his club coach and his business advisers in a video call last spring. The coach has heard the inevitable tongue-clucking from other coaches that signing Enmanuel was merely a publicity stunt. “We’re recruiting him because we think we can develop him and we think he has the right ingredients to fit into the program.”

One accommodation has been enlisting Christian Paez, a Colombia native and honor student who has played saxophone in the school’s jazz orchestra, as a graduate assistant with the team, helping ease Enmanuel’s integration. Paez doesn’t know much about basketball, but he knows what it’s like to drop into small-town Louisiana when your English is a work in progress.

Enmanuel pesters opponents with his constant defensive activity.

“When I came to the airport and went to a fast-food place, I knew how to order, but I was afraid to mess up and have people laugh at me,” Paez said. “He was the same when he got here. But he’s not somebody who is afraid. If he wants to develop a skill, he can do it.”

Enmanuel has been adamant about not receiving any special treatment on the team.

The Demons (21-10), who were 9-23 last season, finished second in the Southland Conference this season with a 13-5 record, earning a spot in Tuesday’s conference tournament semifinals. If they reach the NCAA Tournament, they may have a puncher’s chance: They won at now-No. 22 Texas Christian, led 25th-ranked Texas A&M at halftime and played seventh-ranked Baylor competitively.

So, it was a marker of where Enmanuel stood when players (and coaches) on the Demons’ bench leaped to their feet early this season when Enmanuel scooped up his own missed free throw and dunked the ball. After playing only sporadically and missing several weeks with a concussion, he has earned more playing time of late. He has started the past three games, his activity defensively and on the boards providing an energetic presence while he better remembers his assignments.

And occasionally, he’ll contribute offensively, as he did Euro-stepping his way through the lane recently for a nifty basket against Southeastern Louisiana.

Two days later, Enmanuel pestered the University of New Orleans with his activity and was on the court for 15 impactful minutes, scoring 5 points, a total that may have been higher had he not held back on the dunk opportunity. Omarion Henry, a freshman forward for New Orleans, popped Enmanuel on the chest with his fist as the teams went through a handshake line after the Privateers’ victory.

It was a simple but meaningful gesture, a sign of the respect Henry said he has for Enmanuel, one competitor acknowledging another.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.