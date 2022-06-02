scorecardresearch
Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Live Streaming: Boston Celtics defense will be up against the Golden State Warriors' offense in Game 1 of the NBA finals.

By: Sports Desk |
June 2, 2022 6:26:45 pm
Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Live Streaming: Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum shoots the basketball during media day of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. (USA TODAY Sports)

NBA Finals Game 1, Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Live Streaming: The Jayson Tatum-led Boston Celtics own the best road record in this year’s postseason (7-2) while the Stephen Curry-led Golden State Warriors are the only team yet to lose at home (9-0).

The franchises have met four times previously in the playoffs, the first three occurring in the Eastern Conference finals before the Warriors moved west from Philadelphia. The Celtics won all four matchups, including in 1960 and 1962 in the second and fourth seasons of their eight straight championships.

When will NBA Final 2022, Warriors vs Celtics, Game 1 will be played?

Game 1 of the NBA Final 2022, Warriors and Celtics, will take place on June 3, Friday in India.

Where will NBA Final 2022, Warriors vs Celtics, Game 1 be taking place?

The NBA Final 2022 between Warriors vs Celtics, Game 1 will take place at Chase Center, San Francisco.

What time will NBA Final 2022, Warriors vs Celtics, Game 1 Live in India begin?

The game 1 of the NBA Final 2022 between the Warriors and Celtics will start at – 6:30 am IST.

Where to watch NBA Final 2022, Warriors vs Celtics, Game 1 Live Streaming in India on TV?

Viacom 18 Network has the broadcasting right for NBA Finals in India. Sports 18, VH1 and MTV will telecast Final live on TV in India.

How to watch NBA Final 2022, Warriors vs Celtics, Game 1 Live Streaming?

NBA Final 2022, Warriors vs Celtics, Game 1 will live stream on the Voot Select app in India.

