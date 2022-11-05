scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

Elon Musk addresses Lebron James’ concerns over hate speech on Twitter

James had raised concerns over a report that claimed the use of the N-word had increased by 500% on the website since Musk's takeover.

Elon Musk speaks at the 29th Annual Baron Investment Conference in New York; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (right) reacts to a foul call. (AP)

Elon Musk has responded to concerns raised by a number of people, including NBA star Lebron James, regarding the amount of hate speech that has been seen on Twitter following the completion of Musk’s $44 billion buyout of the social media organisation.

Last week, James responded to a report in the Washington Post that claimed that the use of the ‘N-word’ – a racial slur used to target black and African American people – increased by 500% since the takeover.

The 40-year-old basketball star said he hopes the social media organisation takes hate speech of this kind seriously, claiming “So many damn unfit people saying hate speech is free speech.”

Musk confirmed that the company will be forming a new content moderation policy which would also include decision-making on whether or not to allow banned accounts such as that of ex-US president Donald Trump back on the website.

On Friday, he doubled down on those claims by reiterating Twitter’s conviction towards content moderation and refuting some of the media reports about hate speech on Twitter. “We have actually seen hateful speech at times this week decline *below* our prior norms, contrary to what you may read in the press,” he said.

According to the Washington Post report, users who were trying to test the limits of Twitter’s content moderation following Musk’s takeover also flooded the application with slurs against the LBTQ+ community and posted sexist comments.

05-11-2022
Virat Kohli gets the goofiest birthday wish from wife Anushka Sharma: ‘Love you in every state and form’

