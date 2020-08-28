‘NBA has become like a political organization’: Donald Trump on racism protests

US President Donald Trump ridiculed America's premier basketball league and said that it's becoming more like a political organisation. (AP Photo)

Days after NBA players decided to boycott the postseason games, US President Donald Trump ridiculed America’s premier basketball league and said that it’s becoming more like a political organisation.

The fresh protests against racism sparked after the shooting of Jacob Blake by Wisconsin police last week.

“I don’t know much about the NBA protest. I know their ratings have been very bad because I think people are a little tired of the NBA,” he told reporters in Washington.

“They’ve become like a political organization, and that’s not a good thing.”

Making their strongest statement yet in the fight against racial injustice, players from six NBA teams decided not to play postseason games on Wednesday in a boycott that quickly reverberated across other professional leagues.

Several NBA players, including the Lakers’ LeBron James, tweeted out messages demanding change. Some teams including Boston, Orlando and Utah released messages supporting the players.

Following NBA’s stance against racism, several other sports teams and players joined the protest with former US Open winner Naomi Osaka withdrawing from her semifinal clash at the Western and Southern Open. She was one of the many athletes who addressed the issue by releasing a statement on Twitter. “Before I am an athlete, I am a black woman,” her statement read.

The death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed at the hands of a police officer in Minnesota in May 2020, had sparked similar protest in US. The protest was observed by athletes across the world, with many global athletes taking a knee before the start of any sporting meet.

