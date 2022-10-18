2022-23 NBA season preview: Everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Regular season of the NBA kicks off on 19th October with a mouthwatering clash. The reigning champions, Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors will take on Lebron James and the LA Lakers. Here’s a quick peep, from the top contenders and wildcards to the big stars:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Title favourites: Milwaukee Bucks

The 2021 champions struggled during the defence of their title last year, and still just narrowly missed out on the Eastern finals after a seven-game series with the Boston Celtics. After Khris Middleton’s injury last year, they struggled defensively, but with him on the recovery path, Jrue Holiday and Jevon Carter’s ability to play a top supporting role, and with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ability to take the team to new heights, they are the strong favourites in the east.

Set your alarms and mark your calendars, Spida & the new look @cavs are ready to put on a show this szn! #KiaTipOff22 The Cavs tip-off the season on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on the NBA App 📲 *QT with your expectations for Cleveland* 👀 pic.twitter.com/Rn6xEHtZ0v — NBA (@NBA) October 17, 2022



Philadelphia 76ers

There is an argument to be made that the 76ers are the team with the highest ceiling in the league this year. Joel Embiid has come into his own, James Harden remains an elite scorer, and Tobias Harris has everything to be the most impactful forward in the NBA.If they can stay drama-free, a task for a roster full of personalities, and perform better on the road, they can be real wildcards and breakthrough in the east.

Disappointment: Boston Celtics

Last year’s Eastern Conference champions are still a stellar team, and they still have the potential to go deep in the playoffs, but they do not really have a lot of bench strength, and their regular season is likely to be hampered by injury – Robert Williams is already hurt before the season even starts.

The Celtics have also had significant upheaval behind the scenes, with Coach Ike Udoke having been suspended for, as per the New York Times, having a relationship with a female subordinate. The distractions and inability to live up to last year’s achievements may take its toll.



Dark Horses: Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks have the potential to be the No. 1 offensive team in the entire NBA, after they added Dejonte Murray to their roster to team up at guard with the exciting Trae Young. There are doubts how they can make it work defensively, but if the chemistry in the group is there, the Hawks can be a real problem for the rest of the East.

Brooklyn Nets

For yet another season, the Brooklyn Nets boast of one of the most talented rosters in the NBA, and it is impossible not to have them in the fray. They would have been stronger favourites without all the pre-season drama, but with Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and Kevin Durant leading the offence, the Nets have plenty of potential to cause upsets, that is if they do not fail to live up to their potential again.

WESTERN CONFERENCE



Title favourites: Golden State Warriors

Last year’s NBA Champions. Winners of four rings in the last eight seasons. Western Conference champions six times during that time. And with a lot of that same core intact. It is hard not to pick the Warriors for another championship this year. The Draymond Green episode – a video of him punching teammate Jordan Poole during training was leaked earlier this month – derailed their pre-season, but that duo, alongside injury-free Klay Thompson and all-time great Stephen Curry, still form one of the most formidable sides capable of sweeping the West.



LA Clippers

A team built around Kawhi Leonard and Paul George is likely to be one of the top teams in the NBA, but last year proved that bench strength can be just as valuable as star power, as the team’s new additions took time to get fully fit and integrate into the team

The Clippers have now added the experienced guard John Wall, and the 2020 MVP Leonard is still one of the league’s premier forwards when it comes to conversion rate. A lot to be excited about for the Clippers, but only if, like their Los Angeles neighbours, they can avoid injuries.



Disappointment: LA Lakers

Lebron James may have signed a record-breaking contract extension, and Anthony Davis continues to be one of the league’s very best, but the problems at the Lakers, which saw them fail to even make the play-in tournament for the playoffs last year, do not yet have a solution Injuries are the primary concern, with their star duo struggling to stay fit together last year. Russell Westbrook is still causing problems after the team failed to trade him in the summer, and new coach Darvin Ham may not have any plans for him despite him being one of the highest-paid players in the league. Their overreliance on an ageing James and injury-prone Davis is likely to make for another disappointing season.

Dark Horses: Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies have shown in the recent past just how big of an advantage it can be to be an incredible home team, and their deep bench strength is likely to pull them through to a great regular season. The problem for them will be their lack of playoff experience, but with the talents of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr, and Danny Green, they can test themselves against the best in the West.

Any team that boasts of a player going for a third consecutive league MVP title, the first since Larry Bird back in the 80s, is a team that has good playoff prospects. Nikola Jokic’s performances have been stellar last year, and with Michael Porter Jr and Jamal Murray’s return taking the pressure off the Serbian, especially defensively, he will concentrate on his elite playmaking and inspire his team to be clutch in the postseason.

The NBA will be telecast live on Sports18 in India. Live streaming will be available on Voot, and the NBA’s website and mobile application through subscription.