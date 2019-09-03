Basketball Player Satnam Singh Bhamara in Chandigarh: ‘Players from Tricity can excel at national and international stage’

As 24-year-old Satnam Singh Bhamara, the first Indian player to be drafted into NBA, made a pass towards his Indian teammate Palpreet Brar during an exhibition match of the Jagdeep Basketball Academy, which was inaugurated in Mohali on Monday, Bhamara’s mentor and long-time teammate Jagdeep Bains was watching the duo from stage. Sometime later, Bhamara called Bains to the court and the former Ludhiana Baskeball Academy trainees indulged in a banter before Bains too displayed his dribbling skills. Moments later, as the 7’2” tall Bhamara posed with the young trainees, the Ballo ke village resident was quick to recall his junior days.

“Jagdeep paji has been like an elder brother and a mentor for me. I grew up watching him play for Punjab and India. We still play together and all of us talk about promoting talent. It’s good to see that he has come with the academy and I would like to see international players coming out of Chandigarh 20 years later. Chandigarh has produced players like Amjyot Singh, who is currently playing for the Indian team apart from many other players. With more training, players from the Tricity can excel at the national and international stage,” said Bhamara.

Bhamara, who became the first-ever Indian player to be drafted by NBA team Dallas Mavericks in 2015, has seen plenty of changes in the last four years. While he played for Dallas Mavericks’ affiliate side Texas Legends in the NBA’s second-rung D-League in the 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 season, Bhamara’s contract was not extended by the team after 2017. Last year, the Punjab player was drafted by Canadian team St John’s Edge for the NBL in Canada, and Bhamara played in 38 games for the team in the 2018-2019 season, which saw the team reach the final of NBL before they lost to Moncton Magic in the final in May this year. Bhamara scored a total of 78 points in the league averaging 2.1 points per game and 1.2 rebounds per match in the season.

Bhamara also played for India in the FIBA World Cup Asia qualifiers in Lebanon last year where he scored 87 points in six games with an average of 14.5 points per game. “Even though the Indian team did not advance to the world cup, the performance in Lebanon gave me a lot of confidence. It also helped me ahead of playing for St John’s Edge in the NBL in Canada. NBLA was a good challenge for me and I got a chance to play. It was the first time I played in the play-offs of a league. Our coach was fired midway but we fought back and reached the final. The experience taught me to have patience on court and to understand that I have to maintain my calm during the moments when the game gets slow,” Bhamara said.

Earlier in July, NBA team Dallas Mavericks traded Bhamara’s drafts right with Memphis Grizzlies. Apart from that, Bhamara currently is not on the protected list for St John’s edge for this year’s season. But he is hopeful of playing in a league. “I am only thinking about my game and my focus has been on improving my game. I am ready for any opportunity I get,” said Bhamara.

Former Indian captain Bains, who completed his NIS diploma this year and had captained India from 2006 to 2012, shared his view on coaching. “I am still playing basketball and as I completed my diploma from NIS, Patiala, I thought about opening the academy. I still have plenty of basketball left in me and I aim to share whatever I have learnt or will learn with the trainees,” Bains said.