‘Based on my experience of working in India, this will lead to witch-hunt’

The International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) eligibility regulations for competitors with Differences of Sex Development say that its health and science department will look into each case.

However, Dr Payoshni Mitra, one of the 10 experts on Caster Semenya’s team, believes implementation of the regulations will result in violation of the rights of female athletes. Mitra, an activist and researcher on gender issues, believes that officials of national athletics federations will, without the knowledge of the outside world, subject women athletes with suspected hyperandrogenism to tests and procedures to screen them early before investing in them long-term with an eye on medals in international competitions.

“Any investigation has to be done by the IAAF and not the national federation because they fear that national federations can’t handle any such procedure, which had been the case with (sprinter) Dutee Chand. I think it is really difficult to draw a line because there is a clear pathway in sport. For an athlete doing well at the national level, the next step is to compete internationally. If one is hyperandrogenic, it would be an issue for that athlete to compete internationally in restricted events. Even before she goes and tries to compete internationally, I am quite certain that national federations will try and intervene and conduct medical procedures. As they have no right to do it, all these tests will take place secretly,” Mitra said while expressing her fears.

‘Restricted events’ include events from the 400 metres up to a mile and cover the 800m in which South African Semenya is the current Olympic champion.

Mitra had supported Chand when she successfully challenged the IAAF’s hyperandrogenism rules at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Chand was subjected to an ultrasound test without being told the purpose of the procedure after Athletics Federation of India officials raised questions about her gender. “In my opinion and on the basis of my experience of working in India, I believe it is really difficult what the regulations are proposing to do and that is to ask the national federations not to take action. I do believe that these regulations will lead to a witch-hunt and abuse of young female athletes who may appear to be “masculine” and this is something I have expressed concern over for a long time now. I do believe that the way DSD regulations are made, you kind of force women athletes with high level of testosterone or DSD levels to out themselves. I mean they will have to change their events, they will suddenly stop competing. There will be a whisper campaign,” Mitra added.

Highlighting that nothing has changed in the Indian environment, she said that the Athletics Federation of India doctor accused of conducting the ultrasound on Chand without her informed consent continues to be a member of the medical commission of the Asian Athletics Association.

“I have no reason to believe that the IAAF will be able to take care of everything and implement these DSD regulations without affecting female athletes’ rights.”

Talking about what impact the DSD regulations could have on Semenya, Mitra said that she was confident of Semenya braving the current storm. “I believe Semenya deserves better and deserves to be treated with respect for being a fantastic athlete that she is and for being such a wonderful human being. Having said that, I believe nobody can stop Semenya. She has been withstanding this scrutiny for a decade now from the age of 18 and she has survived and become a champion.”