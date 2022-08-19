Bangladesh appoint Sriram as technical consultant till T20 WC

Bangladesh has appointed former India all-rounder Sridharan Sriram as a technical consultant for the national team till the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan, however, rejected reports that Sriram has been roped in a the coach of the national team. “We had Sriram shortlisted and he is to come here on 21st (August). He is definitely not coming as head coach. He is coming as a technical consultant. He is coming here to work up till the T20 World Cup,” Hassan told reporters on Friday. The T20 World Cup will hosted by Australia from October 16 to November 13.
The BCB top official said the 46-year-old Indian’s vast coaching experience with the Australian team and IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore influenced the board to rope him for the short stint.
“Certain things were in consideration while taking him onboard. One is his IPL involvement and we wanted someone who is involved in high-grade T20 cricket and has experience. The World Cup is also in Australia and he has worked in Australia for a long time. For these two reasons, he was taken in as a technical consultant,” Hassan said. Sriram represented India in eight ODIs between 2000 and 2004 and also served as Australia’s assistant and spin-bowling coach for a long time.
Subscriber Only Stories
It was under former Australian coach Darren Lehmann, Sriram was entrusted with the responsibility as a spin bowling coach in 2016. He recently stepped down from that position to focus on his role with Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Hassan, however, said a long-term tenure for Sriram will be decided after the assessing his performance in the Asia Cup, which starts next week. “In terms of making things separate (splitting the coaching responsibilities), it is preferred that we will make the coaching staff separate too. But we can’t say anything at the moment since we haven’t decided who to take onboard.
“We have to see Sriram in the Asia Cup and then decide according to performances whether we will keep him or look for someone else,” he said
Kerala police mulls banishing Youth Congress worker who protested on CM Vijayan’s flight
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap filmPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Explained: Mumbai’s iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, and why they have returned to the city’s roads
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses desire for peaceful ties with India, Kashmir issue resolution
Madras Day Celebrations: From tribute to SPB to discussing activism in Tamil cinema music, here’s the complete list of events
China backs Jaishankar’s remarks on Asian Century, says talks to resolve border standoff ‘effective’
Maharashtra: MSEDCL terminates service of 76 defaulting meter reading agencies
Jemimah Rodrigues out of The Hundred with wrist injury, Gaby Lewis replaces her
Explained: Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Bengal in 1905?
Casemiro wants to leave Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti
Early metformin use may cut COVID-19 hospitalisation, death risk by half: Study
Raju Srivastava is recovering, he’ll soon be back, says brother Deepu Srivastava
Calicut University to release UG second allotment list at uoc.ac.in; here’s list of documents needed
Delhi edu dept to monitor 57 govt schools with low pass percentage in class X boards