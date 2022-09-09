scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Balancing was difficult last off-season, learned from that: Neeraj Chopra

Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Chopra on Thursday achieved yet another historic feat as he became the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Finals title in Zurich.

Neeraj ChopraNeeraj Chopra began with a foul but jumped to the top spot with a throw of 88.44m -- his fourth career best in his second attempt, and that turned out to be his winning effort. ( Source : Neeraj Chopra / Twitter )

Commercial obligations and social commitments took a toll on Neeraj Chopra following his historic Olympic gold. Having “learned” from experience, he plans to do things differently heading into next season.

Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Chopra on Thursday achieved yet another historic feat as he became the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Finals title in Zurich. Hours after his latest feat in the Swiss city, the 24-year-old woke up to a posse of Indian scribes waiting to get a quote or two from the country’s track & field elite during a virtual interaction.

One of the questions was on his off-season planning in the future. “Last year was a very new experience for me, balancing was difficult, but I learned from last season,” Chopra said. He vouched he will avoid everything he did in the last off-season, in order to peak at the right time and maintain his fitness. “This time for the few commercial commitments I will give dates in advance. When the training time comes, I will be fully focused on that so that the preparation is taken care of well.

“I will not rest too much, will start training early, and keep my weight in check by not eating much.” The world championship silver medalist added, “I started training late after Olympics. The biggest challenge was to regain fitness, I worked on techniques, worked on strength.

“I was very good technically this time. Javelin is a technical event, so it helped me this time.” While he has been consistently throwing in the high eighties, Chopra has yet to cross the 90m barrier, but he is least perturbed by that as he feels winning matters the most. “I am not disappointed at all, it’s (90m) just a magical mark. It all depends on how you perform on that day, how you handle the situation… If you touch 90m and don’t win, then also it doesn’t matter. “So there is no 90m pressure on me, no disappointment, when it has to happen, it will happen. “The important thing is World Athletics now takes note of Indian athletes and their performance.” He added, “I want more athletes from India to compete in top tournaments, lot of team from other countries were participating in the Diamond League Finals.

It will help them in terms of experience too.” Chopra’s excellent run has ensured that Indians now expect a gold medal from him every time he walks out to compete. Speaking on the pressure of expectations, he said, “The problem is that everyone wants gold. One has to understand from deep within that athletics events involve intense competition. There is plenty of pressure already.

“I just give my 100 percent that day. When I won silver in the World Championships, a lot of people had come to me asked ‘why silver this time, why no gold’? “I think it goes beyond the colour of the medal, we have to support our athletes too, and not just focus on the medal.”

Plays down ‘India’s greatest athlete’ chatter

Is Neeraj Chopra the greatest Indian athlete? Many, including the legendary Anju Bobby George, may have endorsed that but the javelin thrower is too modest to read much into it. “I don’t think I should think about that, it’s up to the people to think… they have their personal opinions.. I will not say anything on that,” he said. In Zurich on Thursday, Chopra began with a foul but jumped to the top spot with a throw of 88.44m — his fourth career best in his second attempt, and that turned out to be his winning effort. He had 88.00m, 86.11m, 87.00m and 83.60m in his next four throws. Asked about the foul throw in first attempt, he said, “It slipped yesterday so committed a foul. I was doing well in warm-up and consistency was good.

I was not satisfied with 88.44, but it was the last competition of the season, so I was a bit tired. But I was focussed on doing well.” When asked how he gets into his zone when competing in top tournaments, he said, “When I enter the ground I automatically get into a zone.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders und...Premium
Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders und...
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...Premium
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...Premium
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in IndiaPremium
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India
Advertisement

Years of training help there. It’s on auto mode, not manual.” Does the International Olympic Committee (IOA) threat of ban on Indian Olympic Association affect the athletes, Chopra said, “It does little bit, but I trust the people at helm to take care of the situation.” Chopra also requested the officials to ensure all Indian athletes are sent out for international tournaments and world-class competitions regularly.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 05:51:00 pm
Next Story

Application invited for MAITS scholarships, Class 10/ 12 pass out students can apply

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Despite its razzle-dazzle, the film fails to entertain
Brahmastra review

Despite its razzle-dazzle, the film fails to entertain

'Court has realised the hollowness of case': Kappan's wife lauds SC verdict

'Court has realised the hollowness of case': Kappan's wife lauds SC verdict

Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

Amid PSI scam tumult, BJP in a pickle over BSY supporter’s ‘audio clips’

Amid PSI scam tumult, BJP in a pickle over BSY supporter’s ‘audio clips’

When Queen Elizabeth II was coronated in June 1953
Watch

When Queen Elizabeth II was coronated in June 1953

Places of Worship Act: SC gives Centre 2 weeks to reply

Places of Worship Act: SC gives Centre 2 weeks to reply

Apple iPhone 14 series is here, should you upgrade or get iPhone 13 instead?
Friday Buying Guide

Apple iPhone 14 series is here, should you upgrade or get iPhone 13 instead?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Premium
Can bananas help in weight loss? Is the best fruit for high cholesterol?

Can bananas help in weight loss? Is the best fruit for high cholesterol?

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Virat Kohli
Asia Cup: Virat Kohli gets his 71st international century against Afghanistan
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 09: Latest News