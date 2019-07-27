Bajrang makes cut for Worlds, rival wrestler cries foul

Bajrang Punia did not even need four minutes to book his place in the squad for the wrestling World Championships. But as is the case often with the sport, the trials weren’t without a controversy.

Sharvan Tomar, a former junior Asian champion in 57kg category, alleged the Wrestling Federation of India stopped him from participating in the trials where he intended to challenge Bajrang. Tomar said WFI initially accepted his application to take part in the 65kg category trials. “But a day before the weigh-in, I was told that I can only compete in either 57 or 61kg,” Tomar alleged.

There were suggestions that the decision was taken to ‘protect’ Bajrang from a possible injury against an opponent whose style, it is alleged, is not refined. But a WFI official said Tomar was excluded since he did not meet the criteria to take part in the trials.

“As per our rules, a wrestler should have taken part in the previous national championships, been in the national camp or in case of a long injury, must have had a good track record in the last couple of years to take part in the trials. Sharvan has not taken part in nationals and his achievements are in 57kg. It was not fair to include him in the trials just like that,” the official said.

Since he couldn’t reduce his weight to compete in the lighter categories in such a short notice, Tomar was forced to sit out and watch Bajrang seal his spot by competing in just one bout. Out of the five wrestlers who had entered the competition in 65kg category, three – Amit, Parveen and Jayvir – pulled out on the eve of the trials, leaving just Harful and Bajrang in the fray.

The duo took on each other in a winner-takes-all bout. However, Bajrang was in a different class, frustrating Harful with his strong defence and earning points on counterattacks. Bajrang raced to a 7-0 lead in less than four minutes, when the bout had to be stopped after Harful twisted his leg.

Harful was unable to carry on and Bajrang was declared winner. The world championship, scheduled to be held in Kazakshtan from Septmber 14 to 22, will be the first opportunity for the wrestlers to book a quota for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

In the 57kg category, which featured seven wrestlers, last year’s under-23 World Championship silver medalist Ravi Dahiya sealed a spot ahead of more established wrestlers like Sandeep Tomar and Utkarsh Kale. Ravi, who trains at Chhatrasal stadium, outplayed his academy-mate Rahul 12-2 in the final bout. Like 65kg, the 86kg category too had just two grapplers with Deepak Punia – also a Chhatrasal product – winning 5-0 against Pawan.

Mausam Khatri booked a berth in the 97kg class, where he beat Satyawart Kadiyan 8-1 in the final.

Also booking a berth in the World Championship was Sumit Malik in the 125kg category. He beat Satender 3-0 in the final. The trials for the 74kg category, in which two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar competes, have been pushed to next month since both Jitender Kumar and Praveen Kumar are injured. They sought more time to recover and the WFI obliged.