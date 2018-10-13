Youth Olympics 2018: Lakshya Sen settles for silver medal in Men’s Singles Badminton

Lakshya Sen settled for a silver medal at Youth Olympics 2018. (Source: Twitter/Team India)

Former junior world No. 1 Lakshya Sen on Friday had to settle for the silver medal after he went down in straight games in the men’s singles badminton final at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. The 17-year-old suffered a 15-21, 19-21 defeat against China’s Shifeng Li in 42 minutes.

The fourth seed shuttler showed a solid fighting spirit in the second game as he managed to save four match points to inch closer towards his Chinese opponent. But Li managed to held his nerve together and push for the win without losing a game.

Sen’s silver medal win takes India’s total tally at the Youth Olympics to seven medals this year. He became the second Indian shuttler to win a silver at the event in 8 years. It was HS Prannoy who had achieved the same feat back in 2010.

Earlier, Young shooting sensation Manu Bhaker became the second Indian after judoka Tababi Devi to win two medals at the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) after winning a silver while the men’s hockey team moved to the semi-finals with a 4-2 win over Poland here on Friday.

(With inputs from PTI)

