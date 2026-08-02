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Yellow, white, gold: The united colours of badminton

Court hues, jersey shades and broadcast aesthetics quietly influence the sport's biggest moments as much as brilliance

badmintonPlayers playing badminton on the courts. (Express photo)
Written by: Shivani Naik
6 min readAug 2, 2026 10:31 AM IST First published on: Aug 2, 2026 at 10:31 AM IST

Yellow vs Red in badminton wouldn’t need too much of an explanation for Indian fans. Even 10 years on, the Rio Olympics final between PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin is imprinted on the brain. As would the podium snapshot of her silver in India’s iconic blue – a collective memory for a nation that began getting used to yet another elite performing sport.

The orange outlines to Rio’s green courts were welcomed like a carnival would be.

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Shivani Naik, The Indian Express
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely... Read More

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