World Junior badminton champs from Thailand, Indonesia make transition to make Super 500 final at Indonesia; Alwi Farhan takes first title

Opatniputh had shown technical finesse in dismantling the game of promising Indian Junior Tanvi Sharma, just 17, at Guwahati while taking the juniors crown (AP Photo)

2023 World Junior champ Pitchamon Opatniputh has made a mark immediately in seniors reaching the final of the Indonesia Super 500 event impressively, at a record 19 years 21 days. The Thai however went down to former Olympic champion Chen Yufei, 23-21, 21-13.

Opatniputh, a technically sound player with smooth movements and good power and deception in her strokes, trailed the Chinese 15-19, but upped the ante to level at 20-20. The youngest ever finalist at this tournament grade, however made two mistakes after chasing after Yufei at 21-21.

Thailand, which boasts of the youngest senior World champion in Ratchanok Intanon back in 2013, has an impressive lineup coming through with Opatniputh followed in next edition by Anyapat Phichitpreechasak, another canny player capable of controlling pace of the shuttle in the air.