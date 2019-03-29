Yonex-Sunrise India Open: Win-win situation for India

B Sai Praneeth joked saying it felt like an academy tournament. The field at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open is a depleted one this year, but the remark was not meant as an affront. The World No.20 has faced two compatriots in the first two rounds and is gearing up to face another in the quarterfinals on Friday. To take the familiarity quotient even higher, they all train at the same facility that Praneeth frequents himself — the Pullela Gopichand Academy.

After an unexpectedly long match against the unheralded Kartikey Gulshan Kumar in the first round, he was expecting a tough encounter against the higher-ranked Sameer Verma, and the match lived up to the billing.

Neither player could pull away from the other. Verma started in better fashion as Praneeth made a few too many errors in going for attacking strokes.

Praneeth bounced back in the second game as the match seemed to go one way, then the other. There were long rallies with both players exploiting the full dimensions of the court. It was only in the latter stages that Praneeth could put some distance between him and Verma, before coming through in 71 minutes 18-21, 21-16, 21-15.

“We practise together which makes it tough as both of us know each other’s games inside out,” the 26-year-old said. “Also, in a game between two Indian players, there are no coaches to guide us and tell us if we need to change our gameplan. We are completely on our own. So the match is decided by the small mistakes and who keeps a sound temperament under pressure.”

Up next for Praneeth is another familiar figure, Kidambi Srikanth, who took less than half the time to dispatch China’s Lu Guangzu 21-11, 21-16.

Prannoy tames Jorgensen

Jan O Jorgensen has been ranked as high as No. 2 in the world, but he has never held any scares for HS Prannoy. The Indian shuttler had beaten the Dane in their all three meetings going into Thursday’s encounter, that too during Jorgensen’s prime.

But Prannoy himself has not had the happiest of times of late, with injuries and ailment stymying his progress on court. But the sight of his favourite foe rekindled some of his old magic as he prevailed 21-19, 20-22, 21-17 in an hour and seven minutes.

He is up against another Dane, Viktor Axelsen, the highest-ranked player in the men’s draw, who overcame a slow start to get the better of Thailand’s Suppanyu Avihingsanon 21-11 21-9.

Good workout for Sindhu

In Saina Nehwal’s absence, PV Sindhu is the premier Indian contender on the women’s side. She conceded an early lead to Hong Kong’s Deng Joy Xuan before hitting her straps and coming home 21-11 21-13 in little over half an hour. She next faces Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark, who got past the impressive Riya Mookerjee, but not before the Indian had taken her the full distance of three games. Taiwanese Wang Tzu Wei ended the campaign of Subhankar Dey, who had registered the biggest upset by beating fourth seed Tommy Sugiarto on Wednesday.

Battle of generations

Away from the spotlight on the Indians, an intriguing battle took place between what can be referred to as the past and future of Chinese women’s badminton.

Li Xuerui won the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics before she had to leave the circuit due to a nasty anterior cruciate ligament and lateral meniscus injuries. The former World No. 1 is making a comeback at the age of 28, and though some of the strokes are intact, Li is understandably not the player she once was. Across the net was He Bingjiao, one of those anointed to carry the Chinese legacy forward. The deceptive left-hander is only 22, but already has a Youth Olympics gold medal and two Superseries titles and ranked No. 7 in the world.

The youngster betrayed a few nerves at the start with some uncharacteristic errors. It was a cagey encounter with mistakes interspersed with brilliant shots. Li even took a narrow lead towards the end of the first game, but He managed a string of points thereafter to pocket the opener.

The second game saw He take control early and though the former Olympic champion tried to mount a rearguard action, the No. 3 seed prevailed.

Beiwen Zhang pipped Sindhu in a pulsating final last year, and is working through the draw unobtrusively. The No. 6 seed had a comfortable outing against Canada’s Brittney Tam to set up a mouth-watering encounter against He.

There was some good news for the hosts from the doubles as Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy made the last eight beating China’s Chen Xiaofei and Zhao Chaomin 21-18 21-14. Another women’s doubles combination, Aparna Balan and Sruthi KP, as well as the No. 6 in men’s doubles, Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy, also advanced. The latter will face compatriots Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Shivam Sharma in the quarterfinals.