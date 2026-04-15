‘My body is telling me to stop’: Why 2-time Olympic gold medalist Viktor Axelsen has been forced into sudden retirement at 32

Two-time Olympic champion and two-time world champion Viktor Axelsen has announced his retirement from badminton after a persistent back injury. The 32-year-old Axelsen said that he did not want to retire but was being forced to make the decision after nerve pain prevented him from doing even basic training on court.
“It’s not because I want to retire, it’s simply because I’m not able to do the training required. But it is very tough for me not to be able to say stop or have one last dance. But that’s just how my story is, I guess,” Axelsen said on The Average Not Average Podcast where he announced his retirement.
Axelsen also spoke at length with Badminton Europe, where he detailed his injury and rehab timeline.
“As most people know, I have been struggling with my back for quite some time. After I had surgery in April last year and went through a long rehabilitation process, I unfortunately had a setback in October. Since those tournaments, I have not been able to play or train at the level required. I have not been able to play or train due to pain, and that is why I am unfortunately forced to make this extremely difficult decision,” Axelsen told Badminton Europe.
“The decision has been made in consultation with the surgeon who operated on me last year, as well as the doctors I have been working with. They say that with the pain I am experiencing now, it could potentially require another surgery, and if that does not go well, even a more serious procedure might be necessary. In any case, it would mean I would not be able to compete at the level required. So, it is simply my body telling me to stop, and I have to follow the advice of my doctors,” Axelsen said.