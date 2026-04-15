‘My body is telling me to stop’: Why 2-time Olympic gold medalist Viktor Axelsen has been forced into sudden retirement at 32

Two-time Olympic champion and two-time world champion Viktor Axelsen has announced his retirement from badminton after a persistent back injury. The 32-year-old Axelsen said that he did not want to retire but was being forced to make the decision after nerve pain prevented him from doing even basic training on court.

“It’s not because I want to retire, it’s simply because I’m not able to do the training required. But it is very tough for me not to be able to say stop or have one last dance. But that’s just how my story is, I guess,” Axelsen said on The Average Not Average Podcast where he announced his retirement.