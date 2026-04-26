Why Turkey are turning heads in badminton’s Uber Cup; wins over Miyazaki, Wong

It was bound to have been a miscalculation or underestimating at any rate, by Japan. But resting Akane Yamaguchi, Japan fielded their teen prodigy and Top 10 Tomoka Miyazaki as first singles in the Uber Cup against Turkey.

Miyazaki was humbled 21-16, 18-21, 19-21 by Neslihan Arin in 82 long minutes. The dangerous Arin had broken away at 9-9 in the second set to claim the second. But it was from 16-18 down in the third that the Turkish shuttler went on to pound with power and snatch the opening rubber from Japan.

Though Japan are far too strong albeit young in doubles, and should seal the tie, this Uber Cup has thrown up Turkey as a surprise. Arin is 32 years old, and ranked 30 in the world as against Miyazaki, ranked 9.