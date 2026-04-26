Why Turkey are turning heads in badminton’s Uber Cup; wins over Miyazaki, Wong

It was bound to have been a miscalculation or underestimating at any rate, by Japan. But resting Akane Yamaguchi, Japan fielded their teen prodigy and Top 10 Tomoka Miyazaki as first singles in the Uber Cup against Turkey.
Miyazaki was humbled 21-16, 18-21, 19-21 by Neslihan Arin in 82 long minutes. The dangerous Arin had broken away at 9-9 in the second set to claim the second. But it was from 16-18 down in the third that the Turkish shuttler went on to pound with power and snatch the opening rubber from Japan.
Though Japan are far too strong albeit young in doubles, and should seal the tie, this Uber Cup has thrown up Turkey as a surprise. Arin is 32 years old, and ranked 30 in the world as against Miyazaki, ranked 9.
Arin has once won badminton gold at Islamic Solidarity Games, and thrice at Mediterranean Games. She also has bronze at European Games, often facing Carolina Marin at the medal stage.
On Saturday, Turkey sent shock waves through Malaysia, when they lost by slenderness of margins 2-3. Then it was Ozge Bayrak, Arin’s juniors doubles partner, who beat Wong Ling Ching, 21-17, 15-21, 21-18 in second singles. Then their doubles of Bengisu Ercetin and Nazlican Inci defeated scratch pair of Top 5 regular Thinaah Muralitharan pairing with Ong Xin Yee, 22-20, 19-21, 19-21.
Other upsets at Uber have involved Ratchanok Intanon who lost 23-21, 14-21, 20-22 to Kaloyana Nalbantova of Bulgaria, 20, who was thrilled she had beaten the Thai, her hero since age 6.
Only five teams have ever won the Uber Cup. This includes the most successful China, with 16 titles, followed by Japan who have 6. USA won Uber Cup in 50s and 60s while Korea have been twice champs in 2010 and 2022.
Japan last won in 2018, but made Last 4 in 2014, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and are considered one of the strongest challengers to China. However, Yamaguchi will be used sparingly and the mantle of first singles had fallen on Miyazaki.
Hina Akechi and Riko Gunji are their other singles players. Their doubles is considered strong with Chiharu Shida, Rin Iwanaga and Mayu Matsumoto in their ranks.
Indonesia went into a meltdown on Saturday when Canadian Michelle Li, 34, defeated their Putri Kusuma Wardini, World No 6, in 3 sets.