Why PV Sindhu at World Championships is a nightmare for Chinese stars

Both top Chinese Chen Yufei and Wang Zhi Yi have been on record, admitting to the intense pressure PV Sindhu’s attack has put them under in the last few months. The sentiment is old.

China hasn’t won a women’s singles World Championships title for the last 10 editions, since Wang Yihan in 2011. Another parallel timeline is eye-popping: China hasn’t won the title since PV Sindhu showed up and started medalling in 2013, almost always at their expense.

Her Chinese scalps—2 in 2013 (Yihan and Shixian Wang), 1 in 2014 (Shixian), 1 in 2015 (Xuerui Li), 2 in 2017 (Sun Yu & Shixian), 1 in 2019 (Chen Yufei), 1 in 2025 (Wang Zhiyi). That’s 8 Chinese taken out over 9 editions—7 of whom were Top 7 names, and could’ve gone on to win the title. Many ended up being helpful assists for Carolina Marin or Nozomi Okuhara, while Sindhu won gold herself in 2019. But even in her struggling phase last year, she conjured an eviction of Wang Zhi Yi, on the upswing. So, the Chinese must be quite fed up of running into the Indian, all the more now that Sindhu’s game is stinging once more.

Wang Zhi Yi might come well prepared for her pre-quarters should both make it that far in Delhi. But the Sindhu-sword hangs once more on Chinese progress.

But how did a 17-year-old lanky Indian in 2013, manage to reduce the Chinese challenge by half, taking out two of their finest?

The big smash

It has always been the big smash. A weapon so exclusively lethal that Sindhu’s then coach Pullela Gopichand, consciously decided to not clutter her brain with other weapons, or a bouquet of strokes. “Saina and Sindhu had two of the biggest smashes in women’s singles. They were developed not to work around with too many skills. Instead of 5 strokes, we focused on one smash, maybe one sharp drop as opposed to a strike,” he recalls.

The thinking was laser-sharp: too many strokes can muddle the mind, scatter shot selection and hamper a calm, zoned in mindset. A big power smash will never desert you, skills can. So, Sindhu trained a lot on parallels in doubles training but the goal was always to find an opening to bring out that cross court kill.

Story continues below this ad

“The Chinese hate the big smash,” Gopichand explains, and it’s because they tend to be rhythm players. Any kind of start-stop footwork and a big smash hit from random places on the court, would put them off their game.

So Sindhu would follow a Plan A devised to crack their deception. Coaches and players would invariably go into a hyper huddle, and bring out a “video-analysed response.” But if that got countered with Plan B, they almost always struggled. But the beauty of the beastly smash was that nobody could quite counter it. Data points can’t counter the ‘Tthaann’ sounding thwack of the Sindhu smash.

Three generations of Chinese kept trying. What compounds matters for them is how fearless Indians tend to be in a nonchalant, non-deliberate, effortless way. When top Indians played the Chinese, they uncannily had the weapons to make them uncomfortable. “2012 December, Sindhu defeated Li Xuerui, the Olympic champion. That set the tone,” he recalls.

Perhaps the only match that kept Coach Gopichand awake and wondering was Kidambi Srikanth vs Lin Dan in quarters at the Rio Olympics. “It was a possibility,” he says wistfully of an opponent he led 2-1, “but Lin Dan transformed himself. Evolved.”

Story continues below this ad

Other Chinese tend to be beatable always, when put under pressure. It’s why he backs Sindhu for an encore. “Sindhu’s playing really well right now. The Chinese will come prepared because they’ve had time. We just need to plan,” he insists of what must be a 10-day opponent-specific training after the draw was released.

Were a SWAT analysis to be done, Sindhu has the big smash in the big stadium, whereas Wang Zhi Yi doesn’t. The Chinese can run down everything, is a courageous retriever and doesn’t relent. But her game is fitness-based.

Moreover, tournament dynamics will come in. The Chinese are determined to break their long title-drought, now in its 15th year. They see An Se-young as the obstacle. But taking on the Korean means the Chinese, especially Wang Zhi Yi who could play her in the semis, will need to ration their intensity, and pace their week. Saving energy, playing slow, finding their rhythm: all things that can eventually dislodge the World No 1. But not necessarily factor in the out-of-syllabus Sindhu, the rhythm-shatterer. It’s how the Indian who won a Japan Super 750 last month, has beaten the Chinese before — stomping with a no-holds-barred smash.

They know it’s coming. They’ve known it won’t stop. Sindhu playing at a home World’s – stuff nightmares are made of.