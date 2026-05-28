Why HS Prannoy looked at the roof during his loss to Loh Kean Yew

Lakshya Sen benefitted from Kunlavut's pullout; Sindhu scored easy win & Satwik-Chirag needed troubleshooting

Written by: Shivani Naik
4 min readMay 28, 2026 07:05 PM IST
HS prannoy Australian OpenFile image of HS Prannoy during his men's quarterfinal singles badminton match at the Australian Open. (AP/PTI)
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When two smashes inexplicably went into the net as HS Prannoy led 14-11 in the decider against Loh Kean Yew, the Indian who had been playing very steady, looked up quizically. Not heavenwards asking for divine intervention, more like there was an invisible A/C vent above the net blasting the shuttle down.

He went on to lose the match to the local Singaporean who was imploding right until that point with his errors, 18-21, 21-16, 21-15. Cruising as he was, Prannoy couldn’t have explained going from 14-11 to 15-21, with 7 of those 10 points lost, dumped into the net, dipping down right before crossing the meshing, as he lost Round 2 of the Super 750, while looking very controlled till that juncture.

Prannoy tried everything as soon as those two smashes plunged into the net. He attempted a couple of high parallels, which also ended up in the net. He even cut the distance and played from closer to the net. But try as he might, the shuttle wouldn’t cross to the other side.

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His circumspect game, as he refrained from smashing, led to more errors as Kean Yew went on a spree right up to 19-11. From there, a win was two points away, as the local interest stayed alive for yet another day. The final point saw Prannoy attempt to hit a push hard to compensate, as it flew past the backline.

While the two smashes in the net could be vaguely explained away as a suddenly tiring shoulder, both the pushes and the lifts not going forth was tough to explain. At any rate, Prannoy got dragged down right when he was taking off against the attacking Kean Yew, a day after he had defeated World No 5 Jonatan Christie, and was looking good to make quarters.

Lakshya Sen picked two points before Kunlavut Vitidsarn opted out of the contest, gesturing to stiffness on his lower back. He plays Koki Watanabe in quarters on Friday.

PV Sindhu continues her striving towards trying to beat An Se-young, with her 9th shy at finally beating the World No 1. She was clinical against World No 19 Riko Gunji who offered no resistance, losing 21-9, 21-12 tamely.

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Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will need to be on their toes playing Malaysian mavericks Kang Khai Xing and Aaron Tai, their All England conquerors.

PV Sindhu took to Twitter to praise the Malaysian Tai for his funny strokes, and the duo will be the latest riddle needing solving by coach Tan Kim Her. But more crucially, Satwik and Chirag will need to keep a check on their nerves.

Taiwanese Lee Je-Hyui and Yang Po-hsuan made life difficult for the Indians before they were stubbed out 21-15, 11-21, 21-18 on Thursday. Satwik remained a tad error-prone at the net, but Chirag ensured he had the troubleshooting means to race to a win from 17-17 in the decider. While Satwik is known to steady his game after a wobble like in Round 2, Chirag will have to continue his net forays and calm smashing from the back.

While opponents fancy their chances in fast parallels against the duo, Satwik-Chirag have propped up some of the other aspects of their game that they deploy to break the rhythm. There’s no dearth of wild strokes in their arsenal either.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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