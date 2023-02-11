What makes hearing-impaired badminton player Jerlin Anika Jayaratchagan a champion

PV Sindhu is the catalyst in this tale of alchemy. How Jerlin Anika Jayaratchagan learns from every drive and flick of her hero Sindhu, India’s only able-bodied world champion in the sport, will decide how far the Madurai teen can pursue one of her most ambitious dreams — of playing at the August 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Eighteen-year-old Jerlin, who has three Deaflympic golds, has a hearing impairment, but her mind is a fantastic laboratory that tinkers with ideas to turn her badminton passion into Olympic gold. Playing long rallies, building up stamina to pick every shuttle, she is putting together a well-rounded game, exploring several attacking variations. She is known to play long rallies upto 50 shots back and forth.

“She wants to move into the general category, and represent India at the Olympics, having achieved everything in the ‘deaf category’,” explains her father J Jayaratchagan. For someone who doesn’t communicate much nor expresses her emotion, Jerlin’s team of coach T Saravanan and her parents realised that the only thing that lights up her silent bearing and races her heart is watching Sindhu’s badminton matches on television and playing the sport. Unbeknownst to Jerlin, Sindhu too, nourishes a focused dream — of this youngster who will do everything the five-time medallist has done.

The Sindhu influence goes right down to the racquet she uses. “Jerlin got to know that Sindhu uses Z-Force II. So she uses the same brand, the same racquet,” says her father.

Jerlin met Sindhu at an U13 meet in Chennai in 2017, and the photograph taken that day is a keepsake. The unspoken thoughts might well be bounced off that photo-frame, as India’s most exciting experiment in sport takes shape: a Deaflympic champ, translating her skills into a possible Olympic qualification. Currently, HCL Group supports her nutrition and travel costs.

“She wants to train under the best badminton coach, maybe foreign too, who can help her win in the open category,” Jerlin’s team conveys. It’s not all that boggling. Rajeev Bagga, remember, India’s national champion in 1992 and 1993, open-category national champion. He won two national titles, qualified for the main draw of All England in 1990, and represented India at the Thomas Cup qualifiers and Commonwealth Games in the same year.

“He now lives in England,” says her father, Jayaratchagan. Coventry actually, where he coaches. So, it’s very possible that Jerlin’s dream will reach its fullest potential. Since Bagga won, about 30 years ago, technology has infinitely advanced.

Advertisement

The sound of the shuttle is how most shuttlers, who can hear, determine how hard it is hit and at what speed. Hearing-impaired Bagga relied on eyesight. The sound of a hard smash can also intimidate opponents. For Bagga, zero fear. His one-time doubles partner, Mumbai-based Uday Pawar says, “Nothing distracted him. He observed things about his opponents that none of us could even imagine. So many players lost to him from match point up because he read their nervous minds and noticed their tiredness. Once he won from 9-14 down (in a 15-point game) solely by observation.”

Jerlin too, is an athlete born to compete. Obsessed with winning, when we ask her about the gold she missed in the doubles at the last Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, she says she did her part, “but the partner made mistakes.” That’s the other quality about her — she wears her victories lightly. Losses hurt, but wins just get a shrug of the shoulder. They say champion hoopsters rarely remember wins and baskets made. The misses rankle forever, moulded into tales of inspiration like Michael Jordan did. Jerlin, the champ, has one such defeat. It was a junior-ranking tournament right before the pandemic in 2019 in Delhi. “She lost in the first round, and was very upset. She cried the whole day,” says her father. It was the first time her father realised what she was feeling, conveyed through something deeper than sign language — her tears. She was all of 15 then.

Her non-emotive, nonchalant celebrations even after gold bothers her family. They call it her “flat moments”. “She’s not very jubilant after winning, she’ll just smile and say I’m happy. Even after she won the Arjuna Award last year, she didn’t dwell on it. Her every emotion is the same,” says her team.

Advertisement

While the sport itself may not appear aggressive, it can be inaccessible, given its heavy reliance on courtside instructions and coaching.(File) While the sport itself may not appear aggressive, it can be inaccessible, given its heavy reliance on courtside instructions and coaching.(File)

Jerlin began coaching under T Sarvanan when she was eight. It was hard work for him, but much tougher for her. Jayaratchagan, who played shuttle, initiated her into the sport. “Badminton came naturally to me. Initially, the coach struggled to make me understand the nuances — where to place myself for a drop and how different that was from a smash. He drew on blackboards and created cardboard slides on where to stand,” Jerlin recalls.

But, the challenges continue. While the sport itself may not appear aggressive, it can be inaccessible, given its heavy reliance on courtside instructions and coaching. It can be as simple as lining up for a match when your name is announced. Then the miscommunication with referees and partners, on-court instructions from coaches, and just being able to argue a review or celebrate a point — the sound of silence, has no provisions for most of those things others take for granted. Jerlin will need to tackle much more than an opponent’s bag of tricks.

“But she can’t think she has a handicap. In fact, she should see it as an advantage. If she has the fighting spirit like Rajeev and a good rapport with her coach, nothing can stop her,” says Pawar.