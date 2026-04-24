What is ‘Temple’, the wearable tech on Sindhu’s side forehead at the Uber Cup?

The blue-grey stick-on next to her right eye, is wearable technology that tracks blood flow to the brain and cognitive load

Written by: Shivani Naik
3 min readUpdated: Apr 24, 2026 06:30 PM IST
SindhuPV sindhu in action. (FILE photo)
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In her iconic yellow outfit from Rio, PV Sindhu was leading India’s charge at Uber Cup. But it was a blue-grey stick-on dot next to her eye that caught the attention as Sindhu won her opener 21-13, 18-21, 21-17.

A wearable technology tracker, it’s called the Temple, and Sindhu has been using it in training for the past few weeks and strapped it on in a match for the first time on Friday as she battled Line Christophersen at Horsens, Denmark.

Where an eye-liner, mascara would be was the ‘Temple’, a device not unlike Whoop or Catapult, but specifically claiming to track blood flow to the brain in real time. While still a Beta version, Sindhu has been testing the wearable that gauges neurological metrics, tracking cognition and ageing. It is supposed to track circulation through the brain, but very little is known of its exact utility in performance monitoring of athletes.

Sindhu, who continues to compete at the highest level, has also simultaneously begun her journey as an entrepreneur, and the testing could be more than just the curiosity of an elite athlete.

The device built by Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal’s team, has been in testing, and Sindhu’s feedback is routinely sought in its working. Her partner in business and husband Venkata Dayra Sai, said it was one technology Sindhu was pretty excited about. “The signal on the Temple is a lot cleaner, and it’s very accurate in tracking the more relevant stuff,” he said, putting it at 7-8%, compared to other devices in use currently.

It’s an inch long, no Bluetooth, stays charged for upto 3-4 hours. You’d think it’s clunky, but “you can completely forget it’s on your head,” he added. It collects data on heart rate and other metrics but what’s special is the cognitive load. “There’s physical load and cognitive load on the body. Cognitive looks at how hard the brain is working. So even when she’s sleeping and lots of thoughts running through the mind, we can monitor that,” he says. Most crucially, Datta says, the data doesn’t overwhelm, in Sindhu’s case.

The device not on sale still, however remains in testing phase.

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In the match playing Christophersen, Sindhu was sharp claiming the opening game, fighting back in the second in vain, and then trailing 6-8, 12-15 before she upped her ante and aggression to beat back the 26-year-old Dane ranked No 21. Sindhu would give India the 1-0 lead with a down the line smash on the right flank and then a body smashes on her opponent.

Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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