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What connects Messi, Mbappe and Bellingham to badminton’s biggest names

A player-by-player pairing of football's finest with their racket-sport equivalents, built entirely on temperament, not just talent.

There's a football spirit animal in each of the badminton stars. (AP Photo/Badminton Photo)There's a football spirit animal in each of the badminton stars. (AP Photo/Badminton Photo)
Written by: Shivani Naik
6 min readJul 19, 2026 12:58 PM IST First published on: Jul 19, 2026 at 12:58 PM IST

There’s a football spirit animal in each of the badminton stars – the clutch mentality, the tempesting temperament, the quick calculating brain and the twinkling feet. Here’s what happens when the two universes collide:

Lionel Messi: Seo Seung-jae Smarts and multidimensional ability. Left-handed, Seo can conjure magic and acceleration from nothingness. From either flanks. Defensive work rate is far more than Messi’s, but both are terrifyingly capable of dominating entire tournaments.

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Shivani Naik, The Indian Express
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely... Read More

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