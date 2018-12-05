Olympic Silver Medalist PV Sindhu and coach Pullela Gopichand were the guests at Express Adda in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Right from her outstanding performance at Rio Olympics 2016, shuttler PV Sindhu has ensured that women’s singles becomes a match to look forward to in international badminton championships. Sindhu, who is now considered to be India’s most successful woman athlete at the Olympics, has taken Indians on a phenomenal journey by being a part of two World Championship finals, Olympic final against Caroline Marin, the 2017 Super Series Finals and the 2018 Asian Games over the last two years.

Guiding her at every step and figuring out plans to take on the world’s best shuttlers, dubbed the golden generation of women’s singles, is coach Pullela Gopichand, India’s second All England champ after Prakash Padukone.

Watch: PV Sindhu and coach Pullela Gopichand at Express Adda

Express Adda, organised by The Indian Express Group, is a unique occasion for individuals at the vanguard of change to share their thoughts and experiences during an informal interaction.