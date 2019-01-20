WATCH: Lee Chong Wei receives heart-warming reception at Malaysia Masters

It was a heart-warming moment at the presentation ceremony of the Malaysia Masters on Sunday as Lee Chong Wei, who is on a comeback trail from cancer, was honoured by the winners Chen Long and Son Wan Ho with a podium picture.

Advertising

Lee was welcomed by the Malaysian crowd in Kuala Lumpur with a loud cheer as the 36-year-old was called to present bouquets to Son Wan Ho and Chen Long after the men’s singles final. Former world No 1 Son Wan Ho won Malaysia Masters champion with a 21–17 21–19 win over China’s Chen Long.

The former No. 1 was diagnosed with nose cancer in September and received treatment in Taiwan. In November, he had said that his nose cancer had gone into remission after intensive treatment and he still aims to chase his dream of winning an Olympic gold in badminton.

Lee, who won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Australia at the beginning of the year, has won 69 international titles and is a three-time Olympic silver medallist. He withdrew from the World Championships in China and Asian Games in Indonesia due to what BAM said at the time was a “respiratory-related disorder.”