Watch: Lakshya Sen gifts PM Modi Almora’s famous ‘Bal Mithai’

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen gifted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Almora’s famous ‘Bal Mithai,’ at his residence on Saturday.

During the telephonic conversation with the Indian men’s badminton team, following their historical Thomas Cup triumph, PM Modi had requested Lakshya Sen for the sweet dish. India defeated the record 14-time champions Indonesia to lift the Thomas Cup for the first time in the tournament’s history.

“First of all, I would like to thank Lakshya for bringing Almora’s Bal Mithai for me. I am so grateful that he remembered my little request and fulfilled it,” PM Modi said while interacting with the Indian contingent.

Thank you for taking out the time to meet us, @narendramodi Sir. This means a lot. ♥️ https://t.co/tQsnG41rrN — Lakshya Sen (@lakshya_sen) May 22, 2022

In reply, Lakshya said: “When I won a medal in the Youth Olympics that was the time when I met you for the first time and today is the second chance I got to meet you. Whenever we get an opportunity to meet you, it boosts our confidence and we feel very motivated. Even after our phone call, it’s a really great feeling for all of us. I am looking forward to winning more tournaments, meeting you and bringing Bal Mithai for you.”

PM Modi further advised Lakshya to maintain his childish nature and keep on striving hard to achieve big goals ahead.

“He pays attention to small, small things. He knew that Almora’s ‘bal mithai’ is very famous, so he had asked me to get it. I got it for him. And he also knew that my grandfather and father also used to play. These small things are very important. Such a big man is saying these things to you, so it feels very nice to talk to him,” Sen told the reporters after the interaction.

In the Thomas Cup final, India was off to a perfect start courtesy, of Lakshya Sen, who defeated Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Anthony Ginting by 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 in a thrilling tie. India’s doubles pair Satwik and Chirag defeated Ahsan-Sukamuljo! 18-21, 23-21, 21-19, the most sensational victory of their career, to give India a 2-0 lead. In the third game, Kidambi Srikanth defeated Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21 to make it 3-0.